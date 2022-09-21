Businessman denies dating Deolane, but confirms proposal

Businessman Antônio Mandarrari, appointed as Deolane Bezerra’s boyfriend, from “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV) denied being in a relationship with aa peoa.

In the program, she stated that Mandarrari would have offered R$ 3 million for her not to enter the reality show. In a note sent to splashthe businessman claims that the two are no longer together and that the financial proposal would not have been in cash either.

According to Mandarrari, the offer made was R$ 3 million in business. This amount corresponds to twice the prize offered to the winner of the reality show.

“The proposal I made to her was the following: I offered the possibility of gains of up to R$ 3 million in business if she refused the invitation to enter the Farm”, he added.

Mandarrari also points out that the relationship ended in July and wished the pawn good luck.

“Deolane and I ended the relationship on July 10. Some news outlets even resonated with it at the time. I wish her all the luck in the reality show and in life, but we haven’t been together for a long time,” concluded Mandarrari.

Deolane says she received an offer

On the reality show, Deolane stated that her boyfriend offered double the reality show prize for her not to be part of the show’s cast.

The winner of this edition, which is expected to end in December, will take home R$ 1.5 million. In addition, all pedestrians will have the chance to win BRL 500,000 in extra prizes throughout the attraction.

“What was it like when you told him [seu namorado] who was going to enter [em ‘A Fazenda’]?”, Petala asked the lawyer.

“First he wanted to give the prize double so I wouldn’t come. Then he understood and said: if it’s important to you, go. But be yourself. Don’t put your head down for any motherfucker”, commented Deolane.

Mandarrari is an entrepreneur, popular among the famous (such as Carlinhos Maia, Gkay, Wesley Safadão, Gusttavo Lima and Leonardo) and the creator of a course that teaches methodology and better strategies for sports betting.

