CAIXA announces new benefits for women

Recently, the Federal Savings Bank announced expansion measures aimed at aid for women. Among them are lower credit rates, pause in installment payments and exemption from part of the fees for public banking products.

The expansion of these Caixa measures for female customers was announced at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro with the bank’s president, Daniella Marques.

After the former president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, left the presidency after becoming the target of allegations of sexual harassment by employees, Daniella Marques took charge. Since then, the bank has been seeking actions more focused on the benefit of women. The former president denied the allegations.

The president alleged that there is neglect in the financial sector regarding communication and encouragement for women. Marques stressed that the idea is to expand the economic potential that women have, because according to statistics, this is not being absorbed in financial products, and that there is a long way to go.

The program was launched in August with the objective of welcoming, guiding and serving exclusively the female audience in branches and other channels of the bank, aiming to resolve all doubts regarding the financial sector.

Individual customers who contract Caixa Direct Credit (CDC) will have a 5% discount on fees and interest. In the light vehicle consortium, the discount can reach 10% on the administration fee.

The bank also announced a three-month exemption in the basket of current account services, real estate credit with a profitability of 1 percentage point more than the Interbank Deposit Certificate (CDI) and the Seguro Vida Mulher with exemption from payment in case of cancer, and in cases of breast, ovarian and uterine cancer, the insured will receive compensation.

These aid benefits are already available, and the plan is now for them to be permanent, however, the bank announced that the shares will be constantly evaluated. Caixa announced that it is hopeful and expects a positive financial impact with this implementation of more female customers.

Until the end of September, Caixa expects to have the possibility of a pause in the payment of the Caixa Direct Credit (CDC) and, in real estate financing contracts, the availability of payment of 75% of the installment for six months with an increase in the outstanding balance. if the contract is in default. However, these conditions will only be valid in cases of maternity or adoption.

Pregnant women can also benefit from a grace period of up to six months for the start of payments of SBPE (Brazilian Savings and Loan System) housing credit installments.