Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Beta Leaves Concerns

The final stretch of each year is accompanied by chronic releases and some of the best-known franchises reserve their deliveries for this period, among which is Call of Duty. This has been the case for over a decade with systematic launches. A new COD always arrives before the holiday season, setting the stage for it to be one of the top picks for players. Next year the release cycle will be broken and we won’t have a new Call of Duty. Modern Warfare 2 (2022) is the only title booked for the next two years.

3000 employees, but there is still recycling According to Activision, there are over 3000 employees working on this year’s game, which is impressive. The beta is the first sample to know what we have in hand for the next two years. Of course, it is still subject to corrections and adjustments. Updates have been constant, a sign that they are on top of the game and making necessary changes. But let’s go to my experience with this new version. Oddly, it’s a journey to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, inheriting many of that game’s aspects, some of them negative. From the very similar graphics, the same movement, to the sound of footsteps that is at a deafening level, we now look like elephants running across the map. The decision to carry the game experience of the 2019 title is a bit bitter, it denotes a lot of recycling and some sloppiness to bring to Multiplayer aficionados fresh news that directs them in the right path.





What’s new in Modern Warfare 2? In terms of novelties, we have adjustments in points related to the tools that are made available. Perks have been adapted/readjusted, there are only two fixed and active initially, the third is gained as the match progresses, and the fourth is linked to our performance during the stay in that same match. Ghost has almost disappeared, is regrettably in the Perk Room. The beloved Dead Silence is part of the Field Upgrade and is gained over the course of the game, it doesn’t exist as a Perk. Another addition is Gunsmith 2.0, which frankly, is a huge mess, a mess that takes time to understand the purpose of the change. On the minimap, there is one more poisoned gift, the red dots from enemy weapon fires no longer exist (inherited from Modern Warfare 2019). Tactical reading of the clashes through the red dots is not an option, a question to be put to the team of 3000 employees. There is also a mind-boggling change in weapon reloading. It is not possible to cancel the reload, as soon as we press the action the animation cannot be cancelled, we can only change weapons and when we return to the one we were reloading, the animation is there in pause mode. It is these changes that make me conclude that everything that is good is removed or is included through a scheme to make its use as difficult as possible.

Over the years the features, be they game mechanics or the behavior and movement around the map, are designed for a greater balance of matches, so that everyone feels good when playing Call of Duty, but that line is blocking the perception of progression in the performance of each one, largely due to the use of the SBMM that joins players with very similar statistics in each match. The fun of COD multiplayer ended many years ago, Modern Warfare 2 (2022) seems to take the difficulty of finding fun to an unimaginable level. The maps that you have access to in the beta are more of the same. Some are even terrible, too confusing and of a dimension with no apparent logic for the game modes that are implemented. With too many buildings and rooms, windows and doors kicking in and lots of routes to get through. Of the ones I played in the beta, my favorites are Farm 18 and Mercado Las Almas, which are obviously the smallest. Valderas Museum and Breenbergh Hotel are almost unpalatable, huge, with too many routes, buildings, holes, etc. I can’t understand this line of creating maps for multiplayer. Fans of this mode ask for simple things, but the producers seem to do the opposite of what is asked, delivering creations that remind no one.