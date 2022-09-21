Camilla scolds Princess Charlotte at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Britain’s Queen Consort Camilla appears to have been uncomfortable with a moment of relaxation between 9-year-old Prince George and 6-year-old Princess Charlotte at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

During the procession, when the royal family was standing by the Arch of Wellington, George seemed to tease his younger sister. According to a lip-reading expert interviewed by Daily Star, Charlotte then turned to her brother, who looked away, and said “ouch”. The interaction between the nephews proved a smile from Meghan Markle.

Camilla, however, didn’t seem to have much fun with the prank. When Charlotte said “ouch”, she looked back, looking annoyed, and told Catherine, “take her”. The interaction did not go unnoticed on Twitter. Several internet users discussed the situation and noticed that some provocation happened between the brothers.

