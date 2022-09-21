Can envy and delight in others’ bad luck be considered normal?

posted on 09/20/2022 17:06



(credit: Edílson Rodrigues/CB/DA Press)

The German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer said that envy is human, enjoying the misfortune of others is diabolical. Recent research has provoked new reflections on how much these feelings should be seen as pathological or not.

Competitive situations can generate positive feelings of identification with other members of the group capable of generating alliances, but they can also stimulate feelings such as envy and even satisfaction with the misfortune of others. Envy can be defined as the desire to possess what belongs to the other (eg success, material goods) and/or the desire that the other does not possess what is envied. The German language uses the word schadenfreudewith no equivalent in Portuguese, to describe something different from envy, but which usually goes hand in hand with it: a feeling of joy or pleasure at the suffering or unhappiness of the other.

It has already been shown that some brain regions are heavily involved in processing these feelings. A study conducted by Israeli researchers at the University of Haifa revealed that individuals with brain lesions in the frontal and parietal regions have a reduced ability to perceive envy or pleasure at the misfortune of others in psychological tests that simulate these feelings. Those with brain damage on the right side of the brain had more difficulty perceiving situations with a context of envy, while those with lesions on the left side of the brain had more difficulty understanding situations in which there was pleasure in the misfortune of others.

Theoretically, in real life, these same individuals would have a harder time modulating their own feelings of envy and pleasure in the misfortune of others. Brain lesions in the same frontal regions have been linked to inappropriate social behavior, lower executive performance, lower capacity for regret, pathological jealousy, and even sociopathy.

The magazine science published a study in which Japanese researchers demonstrated that the same brain areas activated in the process of physical pain are also activated in psychological tests that involve the “pain” of watching the success of the other – envy. They also demonstrated that psychological tests involving the perception of the misfortune of others activates the same brain reward circuit that is activated when we experience pleasurable situations such as eating a chocolate bar. This should explain the success of “video clubbing” shows and also why the mass media sell so well news of celebrity blunders and scandals.

Animal behavior is filled with competitive attributes, such as the dispute over territory, sexual partners and food. Neuroscience has shown us that we are not all that different and each of us carries different degrees of these archaic instincts. As long as they are well dosed, jealousy, interest in other people’s lives, envy and pleasure in the misfortune of others, should not be seen as feelings that must be repressed at all costs. All of them are part of a large repertoire that contributed greatly to the success of the species, and still must collaborate to a certain degree.

*Dr. Ricardo Teixeira is a neurologist and clinical director at the Instituto do Cérebro de Brasília.