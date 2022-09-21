Can you make the money yield 1% per month on fixed income? Discover – 09/20/2022

Are there investments that make your money yield 1% per month in fixed income, safely? How much do savings, Treasury Direct and CDB bonds yield?

In today’s column I will present the current profitability of the safest financial investments in the market to answer this question.

Savings

The savings account, the most popular financial application in the country, is currently yielding 0.66% per month. So, far from the desired yield of 1% per month.

Direct Treasure

Among the Direct Treasury securities, the most predictable is the Fixed Rate Treasury. Today, the bond maturing in 2025 has a gross rate of 11.97% per year. Discounting 15% of Income Tax, it gives 10.17% per year, which is equivalent to 0.81% per month.

The Treasury Selic, another Treasury Direct bond, is not so predictable, because it varies according to the basic interest rate, the Selic. Today, this paper maturing in 2027 has a yield of up to 13.92% per year. Excluding the IR, the value drops to 11.83% per year, which gives 0.94% per month.

Finally, the Treasury IPCA, a Treasury Direct bond linked to inflation, has a yield of up to 5.88% above the IPCA for those who invest until 2055, the main price index of the national economy. If the IPCA stays at 7% per year, for example, the yield on this security would be 13.29% per year. Discounting the IR, it is 11.3% per year, which gives an average of 0.9% per month.

Therefore, no Treasury Direct bonds are currently yielding a return of 1% per month.

CBD

There are basically three types of CBD. A very popular format is the floating rate, the one whose profitability is given as a percentage of the CDI.

Today, to earn 1% per month with CDB, it is necessary that the profitability is at least 109% of the CDI. This number is valid for long-term investments (two years or more).

However, if it is a short-term investment, the IR will be higher. In case of redemption or maturity in less than 180 days, you would need a CDB at 120% of the CDI, to have a return of 1% per month.

Another type of CDB is the prefixed one, whose profitability is defined before you invest. For the one-year fixed-rate CDB to yield 1% per month, its annual yield must be above 14.92% per year, if it is a bond maturing in two years or more, or 15.85%, if it has a maturity of one to two years.

This is the case, for example, of a Master Bank CDB, available at Guide brokerage, with a return of 14.49% per year and a term of five years. Investing in an asset like this, you guarantee a return of 1% per month until the year 2027, already deducting the IR.

Finally, a third type of CDB is linked to inflation. If we consider that the IPCA stays at 7% per year, the CDB would need to have a return of IPCA plus 7.4% per year to offer a gain of 1% per month.

There are some options with this profitability in the market, such as a CDB from BRK Financeira (IPCA + 8.37%), offered by the brokerage Órama. Another example is one from Agibank (IPCA + 7.59%), available at BTG Pactual.

In short: where are the 1% per month applications

It is possible to find safe applications with a yield of 1% per month or more, but it is not easy. Savings and Treasury Direct currently do not offer this income.

Among the products that offer this income are some CDBs. If the investment is long term (two years or more), it is easier to get 1% per month.

Note, however, that the CDB is only really safe when the value is less than R$ 250 thousand per issuing financial institution, because in this case you have the guarantee of the FGC (Credit Guarantee Fund). If you have, say, R$300,000 to invest, divide the amount into CDBs from two or more banks.

