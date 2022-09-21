Canada’s premier appears singing on the eve of the wake

In a video circulating on social media, the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, appears singing beside a piano, in a London hotel, two days before the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The scene had a negative impact on the prime minister. In the images, Trudeau is seen playing Bohemian Rhapsody, by the British rock band Queen. Recorded at the Corinthia hotel, the video was shared on social media. The place housed the Canadian delegation, on the night of Saturday 17.

PM at the Savoy in London last night singing a little Queen….for the Queen… pic.twitter.com/yyCxIRAbJl — Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) September 19, 2022

At. images show Trudeau wearing a T-shirt, leaning against a piano, as Gregory Charles, a Quebec musician and recipient of the Order of Canada, plays. Bohemian Rhapsody. The Queen was Canada’s head of state and Trudeau designated September 19 as Canada’s national day of mourning. Critics accused the prime minister of disrespect.

The video drew criticism from Canadians

“Embarrassing is not enough to describe it,” wrote Andrew Coyne, a columnist for the newspaper. Globe and Mail, on twitter. “He is the prime minister, in a public place, on the eve of the queen’s funeral. And this is how he behaves?” “He is the Canadian Prime Minister representing Canada in a week of mourning for the Queen. Our head of state,” said Vivian Bercovici, a former Canadian ambassador to Israel.

The prime minister’s team played down the repercussions

“After dinner on Saturday, the Prime Minister joined a small meeting with members of the Canadian delegation, who had gathered to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s life and service,” a spokesperson for Trudeau said. “Gregory Charles, a renowned musician from Quebec and recipient of the Order of Canada, played the piano in the hotel lobby, which resulted in the joining of some members of the delegation, including the Prime Minister.” The spokesperson highlighted that “the prime minister participated in various activities to pay his respects to the queen”.