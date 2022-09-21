Canada’s prime minister sings Queen on trip to Queen’s funeral and is criticized

World leaders gather in London for the Queen’s State Funeral Elizabeth II and a moment of relaxation from the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the trip caught the attention of netizens.

Toronto Sun political columnist, Brian Lilleywho was part of the international press team present at the funeral, shared on his Twitter account a video of Trudeau singing the classic “Bohemian Rhapsody” by the queen in the lobby of the hotel where the Canadian delegation was staying.

The video that circulated on social networks divided opinions and received criticism from some netizens, who were bothered by the Prime Minister’s attitude.

Due to the backlash, Lilley again used her account to play down the incident and stated:

I don’t understand the outrage over Trudeau singing in the hotel bar or the people furious over the photos showing all the former prime ministers smiling. Should they all sit with frowning faces?

Later, the columnist added:

One of the reasons I’m not outraged by Trudeau singing is that there are other, bigger issues to be mad at him for.

Canadian Prime Minister sings Queen and is criticized

Lorrie GoldsteinBrian’s colleague from the Toronto Sun summed up the public’s negative reactions in an article titled “Prime Minister Criticized for ‘No Pitch’ Musical Performance”, making a pun on Justin’s musical performance and the delegation’s alleged lack of common sense. Canadian.

A spokesperson for the prime minister’s office was forced to issue a statement clarifying the situation. In the statement, he said (via Louder Sound):

After dinner on Saturday, the Prime Minister joined a small meeting with members of the Canadian delegation, who had gathered to honor Her Majesty’s life and service. Gregory Charles, a renowned musician from Quebec and recipient of the Order of Canada, played the piano in the hotel lobby, which resulted in the joining of some members of the delegation, including the prime minister.

Charles also spoke up and told The Toronto Star:

I didn’t see the video, but I, with a small group of Canadians, spent a few splendid minutes with the Prime Minister on Saturday. And there was a piano in the lobby and I played some songs from the UK as a spontaneous tribute.

Check out the controversial video in the post below.

I actually love a good piano bar. Haven’t gone to one since before COVID, this reminds me I should check one out near me.

PM at the Savoy in London last night singing a little Queen….for the Queen… pic.twitter.com/yyCxIRAbJl — Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) September 19, 2022

LISTEN TO THE TMDQA PLAYLIST NOW! ALTERNATIVE Classics, new releases, Indie, Punk, Metal and much more: listen to Playlist TMDQA! Alternative and follow the TMDQA! on Spotify!





