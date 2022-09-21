Canadian PM faces controversy for singing Queen song on eve of Queen’s funeral – 21/09/2022

The Prime Minister of Canada was filmed singing in a London hotel two days before the funeral.

Justin Trudeau’s team defended the Canadian prime minister after he was filmed singing beside a piano in a London hotel two days before the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a video shared on social media, the prime minister is seen singing Bohemian Rhapsody by British rock band Queen.

The Queen was Canada’s head of state and Trudeau designated September 19 as Canada’s national day of mourning.

Critics accused the prime minister of disrespect – but others defended him.

The video was shared on social media, but while a spokesperson for the prime minister confirmed it was genuine, it is unclear who filmed it.

It was held at the Corinthia Hotel, where the Canadian delegation was staying, on Saturday night, September 17th.

Trudeau is seen wearing a T-shirt, leaning against a piano, while Gregory Charles, a Quebec musician and Order of Canada winner, plays Bohemian Rhapsody.

PM at the Savoy in London last night singing a little Queen….for the Queen… pic.twitter.com/yyCxIRAbJl — Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) September 19, 2022

Charles told the Canadian Globe and Mail newspaper that the group sang with him for two hours and that it was “a lot of fun”, reminding him of Caribbean funerals by mixing dark moments with those that celebrate life.

But the video drew criticism from some Canadian commentators and netizens.

“Embarrassing is not enough to describe it,” Andrew Coyne, a columnist for the Globe and Mail, wrote on Twitter. “He’s the prime minister, in a public place, on the eve of the queen’s funeral. And this is how he behaves?”

“He is the Canadian prime minister representing Canada in a week of mourning for the Queen. Our head of state,” said Vivian Bercovici, a former Canadian ambassador to Israel.

However, others said the issue was overblown.

Emmett Macfarlane, associate professor of political science at the University of Waterloo, Ontario, wrote on Twitter: “He’s… singing. Of all the embarrassing things Justin Trudeau has said and done, this one doesn’t make the list.”

“After dinner on Saturday, the prime minister joined a small meeting with members of the Canadian delegation, who had gathered to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s life and service,” a spokesperson for Trudeau said.

“Gregory Charles, a renowned musician from Quebec and recipient of the Order of Canada, played the piano in the lobby of the hotel, which resulted in the joining of some members of the delegation, including the Prime Minister.”

The spokesman noted that “the prime minister participated in various activities to pay his respects to the queen”.

Some took a carefree view of the matter.

Music journalist Adam Feibel joked, “I don’t think Justin Trudeau singing Bohemian Rhapsody was disrespectful to the Queen, but I know enough about karaoke to assume he was disrespectful to the Queen.”

