Canadian PM faces controversy for singing Queen song on eve of Queen’s funeral

Justin Trudeau singing

Credit, twitter

Justin Trudeau’s team defended the Canadian prime minister after he was filmed singing beside a piano in a London hotel two days before the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a video shared on social media, the prime minister is seen singing Bohemian Rhapsody by British rock band Queen.

The Queen was Canada’s head of state and Trudeau designated September 19 as Canada’s national day of mourning.

Critics accused the prime minister of disrespect – but others defended him.

