Louis Reed / Unsplash Cancer risk in under 50s increases with each generation

The risk of cancer in those under 50 has increased with each generation over the past three decades, potentially leading to what researchers have termed an “early-onset cancer pandemic” in the future. The conclusion is from a study conducted by experts at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard University, in the United States. Published in the scientific journal Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology, the study analyzed data from 44 countries available at the Global Cancer Observatory, and found that the incidence of 14 tumors – such as breast, colorectal, esophagus, kidney, endometriosis, stomach, liver and pancreas – started to grow considerably in younger age groups since the 1990s worldwide.

“From our data, we observed something called the birth cohort effect. This effect shows that each successive group of people born later – for example, a decade later – has a higher risk of developing cancer later in life, probably due to to risk factors they were exposed to at a young age. We found that this risk is increasing with each generation. For example, people born in 1960 experienced a higher risk of cancer before they turned 50 than people born in 1950, and We predict that this level of risk will continue to rise in successive generations,” explains Shuji Ogino, epidemiologist, professor at Harvard Medical School and physician-scientist in the Department of Pathology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Ogino and other researchers worked for more than a decade, between 2000 and 2012, analyzing data on the 14 types of cancer that indicated an increase in adults under 50. Then the scientists went on to review other available studies on the growth of risk factors for diagnoses to understand what lies behind the phenomenon.

In the extensive review, the study’s authors concluded that the risk for a cancer diagnosis before age 50 grows with each generation, and that significant changes over the past few decades in something called the “exposome” during early life have driven this increase.

This is a term used to refer to the accumulation of environmental and biological influences to which the individual is exposed over the years – which is directly associated with diet, lifestyle, weight, microbiota and other aspects that affect health.

Scientists have noticed, for example, that known risk factors for cancer, such as ultra-processed foods, sugary drinks, obesity, type 2 diabetes, physical inactivity and alcohol consumption, have increased significantly since the 1950s.

“Among the 14 rising cancers we studied, eight were related to the digestive system. The food we eat feeds the microorganisms in our gut. Diet directly affects the composition of the microbiome, and eventually, these changes can influence disease risk and outcomes.”

Surprisingly, the researchers found that adult sleep duration, which when reduced becomes a risk factor for cancer, did not change dramatically over multiple generations. However, children today sleep much less than they did decades ago, which could lead to an increase in the future.

A limitation of the study, according to those responsible, was the lack of more data from low- and middle-income countries. Still, they write that because of the risc factors, “the rise in early-onset cancer is likely to be increasingly prominent in these countries, potentially leading to an early-onset cancer pandemic.”

Scientists recognize that the observed increase is also due to the advancement of cancer screening programs, and the consequent increase in cases of early detection. However, they point out that, although it is not possible to accurately measure the proportion of cases that are linked to these programs, it is unlikely, given the dramatic growth, that the change in the scenario is attributed only to them.

Now, the researchers intend to continue the study by collecting more data and collaborating with international institutes to improve monitoring of global trends. They also believe it is important to conduct work with children who can be followed for decades.

“Without these studies, it’s hard to pinpoint what someone with cancer did decades ago or as a child. Because of this challenge, we intend to carry out more longitudinal cohort studies in the future, where we will follow the same cohort (group) of participants throughout their lives, collecting health data, potentially from electronic health records and biospecimens at defined time points. Not only is this more cost-effective considering the many types of cancer that need to be studied, but I believe it will give us more accurate information about cancer risk for future generations, adds Ugai.

