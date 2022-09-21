Cancer risks grow in younger people; understand the reasons

With information from Estadão

A study that analyzed 14 types of cancer in 10 countries pointed out that the probability having cancer before age 50 grew up in shape alarming.

One of the main risk factors for the early emergence of cancer in the younger population was identified as the bad eating habits.

CAN CANCER BECOME AN EPIDEMINE?

The article entitled “Is early-onset cancer an emerging global epidemic? Current evidence and future implications” identified an increase in the incidence of cancer before age 50.

The publication was made in the magazine Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology and the authors are researchers from Harvard University.

According to the conclusion of the research, adults and young people are more prone to early diagnosis of cancer in the coming decades, which could result in a ‘global epidemic’.

Number of deaths and new cases of cancer only grows in the world:

sedentary lifestyle, poor sleep hygiene and the food unbalanced were seen as the main factors in the increase in canceras well as the excessive use of antibiotics.

The analysis period of the cancer study was 10 years, between 2002 and 2012.

In view of this cut, there was a review of evidence on the global incidence of the disease in previous decades and the possible causes.

The peak of cases cancer identified in the article occurred from the 90’s.

“The reasons for this phenomenon are not clearbut are likely linked to changes in exposure to risk factors,” said Harvard researcher Tomotaka Ugai.

“[Ocorre] in the first years of life or in the early adulthood from the middle of the 20th century″, added the author of the Faculty of Medicine of Harvard.

Furthermore, the researchers suggested that environmental factors may also be part of the list of causes for cancer incidence, in conjunction with modern life habits.

Such habits include the consumption of ultra-processed foodsin alcohol, O sedentary lifestyle, lack of sleep hygiene and the obesity.

“Factors environmental, mainly food, are greatly influencing the incidence at earlier ages”, revealed oncologist Bruno Filardi, from HC-USP, to Estadão.

As much as scientists claim there is not enough evidence to understand the mechanisms of cancer, epigenetic studies on the environmental stimuli point to indecency.

According to the researchers, there is a phenomenon of carcinogens linked to the exposure of specific foods, indicating that this factor is a risk for the development of cancer.

