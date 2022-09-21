Candidate asks the TSE to prohibit Bolsonaro from using images at the UN in the campaign | Elections 2022

Bolsonaro was in London (England) last weekend to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96. This Tuesday, the president was in New York (USA), where he spoke at the opening of the 77th United Nations General Assembly.

In the request to the TSE, Soraya Thronicke argues that Bolsonaro was on both international agendas as a representative of Brazil, not a candidate.

“Precisely because they are official events to which the represented [Bolsonaro] will only attend as a representative of Brazil, the trips will be fully financed with public resources. Hence, if the electoral use of the events is confirmed, there will be a clear situation of use of public heritage resources for the benefit of his candidacy, in a flagrant abuse of economic and political power”, argued the senator.

In London, for example, Bolsonaro met with King Charles III and told supporters he believed he would win in the first round, even though he came second in all polls.