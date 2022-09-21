CANOES | Three-month-old baby needs help with head surgery

Administrator Lucas Padilha and teacher Francine Linde, both 31, dreamed of having a child, but always waited for that right moment of stability. Bento was born, he is the youngest canoense resident of Rua Boa Vista, in the Rio Branco neighborhood, and is about to turn four months old on October 6th.

Bento is loved by Lulas, Francine, and hundreds of people who have already donated so he could have a complex surgery that needs to be performed before he turns one year old. “We went through strong emotions, we were under a lot of tension and anguish, because at the first appointment his pediatrician measured his little head, as usual, and saw a growth of 3 cm. She asked to see if it wasn’t hydrocephalus”, says Lucas.

The diagnosis arrived, but without much relief. Bento suffers from Craniosenosis, a premature closure of the bones of the skull, which interferes with the growth of the brain and can cause deformities, in addition to serious neurological damage. “The pregnancy was super smooth, we did all the prenatal care, echoes and exams, everything. It snapped into position at 35 weeks and from 36 to 39 my wife had some spikes in blood pressure. Bento is our first, it is a pain, an emptiness and a terrible anguish”, she says.

Surgery is essential, but it is expensive: R$ 43,000 is what the couple needs to raise so that the baby has a long life without the consequences of the anomaly that affects one in every two thousand children born. The goal is to reach the value by December and almost half of that, R$ 20.8 thousand, is already in the account. The count is always published on instagram @bebebentooficial. Yes, he even has an Instagram!

Bento was planned, but it wasn’t just his parents’ dream. His grandfather, Jarbas Freitas Pereira, Lucas’ father, died at the age of 62 in July last year, as a result of fulminant drug-induced hepatitis. He was one of the couple’s biggest supporters. “He always wanted a grandson and we, in those of waiting for the best financial moment, the best professional moment, ended up postponing it. It was during my father’s hospitalization period that we decided,” he says.

The surgery should be performed at the Santo Antônio Hospital, in the Santa Casa Hospital Complex, as soon as the goal is reached.

Anyone who wants can help in the following way:

Vakinha: https://www.vakinha.com.br/3139653

PIX key: [email protected]

PagBank Account – PagSeguro

Bank: 290 – PagSeguro Internet SA

Agency: 0001

Account Number: 41741196-4

Type: Payment Account