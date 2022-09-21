Carla Cecato leaves Jovem Pan: who is the journalist?

Journalist Carla Cecato, 44, left Jovem Pan yesterday alleging differences in the bond. He says she was hired to work twice a week, but she was being required to work daily on the group’s programs, so it wasn’t worth it.

Despite the departure, the presenter did not rule out being able to return to the company because she liked the environment. The period of just three months with the group was marked by criticism of the also presenter William Bonner, from TV Globo, and defenses of the candidate for reelection Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

splash brings you who Carla Cecato is and what went viral from her statements during her short stint at Jovem Pan.

Who is Carla Cecato?

Carla Cecato was born on June 15, 1978, in Rio de Janeiro. She studied theater before starting her career in television and graduated in journalism from Faculdades Integradas Helio Alonso (RJ).

In her personal life, she announced on social media, at the end of July, the end of her 11-year marriage with architect Fabrício Frade. She is the mother of young Bruno Cecato, 11.

Home on TV

The soap opera “Malhação” (TV Globo) was Carla Cecato’s official kick off on television. In the 1995 season, she played the character Raquel.

She worked as the secretary for the character Paula Prata (Silvia Pfeifer) at a gym. Her stint on the plot lasted only the first season.

prank actress

The following year, Carla Cecato continued acting as an actress in the famous pranks of “Domingão do Faustão”.

In a viral video of the painting, she pretends to be offering condom tests on the street. When approaching the men, her character said that a friend is inside a cabin in order to teach them how to use condoms.

When the victims entered the cabin, they were surprised by a woman very different from what they were imagining and ran out.

Entry into journalism

In the final stretch of the journalism course, Carla Cecato was hired by SporTV (TV Globo), in 1998, to work in the production of the programs “Feel Good” and, later, “SporTV News”.

In 2004, the journalist decided to leave the global broadcaster to embark on the Bandeirantes group’s proposal to work as a reporter for “BandNews RJ”, “BandNews TV” and “Jornal do Rio”.

16 years at RecordTV

The arrival of 2005 brought Carla Cecato the proposal to work at RecordTV. Thus, she starts inside the channel acting as a reporter between the programs “Jornal da Record, “RJ Record”, Repórter Record”, “Câmera Record” and “Domingo Espetacular”.

After working on the coverage of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the journalist received an offer to be an international correspondent for Bishop Edir Macedo’s broadcaster in London, England.

In 2009, however, she returned to the country with the challenge of assuming the post of presenter of “Fala Brasil” alongside presenter Roberta Piza.

Three years later, Carla Cecato ended up being replaced by journalist Adriana Reid in “Fala Brasil” and was reinstated as a special reporter for “Domingo Espetacular”. The presenter returned to the morning journalist stand in 2015 and worked until mid-2017.

Then, the journalist was in charge of “SP Record” until its end, in early 2018, and returned to have a new opportunity to return to “Fala Brasil”.

Last year, Carla Cecato said goodbye to “Fala Brasil”, officially, by resignation. In an interview with UOLshe did not hide that she was surprised by the decision of Edir Macedo’s broadcaster.

A divorce that I didn’t ask for.

Carla Cecato

“We never wait, right? Saturday’s program was going well, it came in first [em audiência] and draw with Globo, a Herculean job. Record is a company that I really like, I stayed for a long time and couldn’t imagine being fired. I have a story, it’s almost a divorce that I didn’t ask for,” he added.

businesswoman life

With the departure of RecordTV, Carla Cecato embarked on the project of becoming a jewelry store entrepreneur due to the “tiredness of being employed” by others.

“I’m tired of being a maid and employee. I don’t want to ask for a job anymore, I want to generate opportunities”, she said, to the website Notícias da TV.

The journalist’s entrepreneurial side began to emerge a few days before Bishop Edir Macedo’s dismissal at the station. An invitation to show off the jewels shown on TV made her head spin.

“A week before I was fired from Record, I went to look for a supplier to start selling the pieces I wore on TV. They weren’t borrowed from the TV, they were mine. Many people called the station to ask where my earring was from, necklace or ring. I decided to go to a primary supplier to resell it”, he said.

“I started to dig a little deeper into this story and I realized that there are many other women — from the messages I received on Instagram — who felt sorry for my situation and put themselves in my place, because they were going through the same thing: unemployed and needing help in home,” he recalled.

So, she had the idea of ​​opening a virtual store and selling the pieces she used on television through Instagram. With the high demand for the pieces, the journalist embarked on the project of an own store in São Paulo.

Chance at Jovem Pan

After defending President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), last June, Carla Cecato won an invitation to return to TV on the “Talk Show” program and began to reconcile with her businesswoman routine. She took the place of presenter Antônia Fontenelle in the attraction to run for the position of federal deputy for Rio de Janeiro.

The opportunity arose six days after drawing attention with a favorable speech to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on the program “Linha de Frente”, from Jovem Pan News.

“I talked to one of the greatest directors of journalism on Brazilian television, and he told me that, since the Bolsonaro government, money has not been poured into the press anymore. Bolsonaro does not send money to television stations. For ethics. governments? Presidents poured millions of reais into newspaper companies for government commercial advertising”, said the journalist.

Barred at the toll

Days after winning a fixed spot at Jovem Pan, Carla went viral on social media for having gone through a somewhat embarrassing situation while driving on a stretch of Rodovia dos Bandeirantes.

Through her Instagram profile, she reported that she was “barred” at the toll for not having physical cash and was outraged” to learn that the booths did not have other forms of payment, such as Pix, credit or debit card.

It’s unbelievable that toll plazas still don’t accept debit, credit or Pix cards, only cash! I was barred today.

Carla Cecato

“Guys, I wanted to make an appeal. I came to drive through Bandeirantes and forgot that I didn’t have any cash in my wallet. So I canceled [a tag de cobrança automática] because I wasn’t traveling much. I went to the toll booth, and they still don’t accept debit or credit PIX? Nobody walks with cash anymore, people,” he added.

Thus, the journalist left the toll booth with a declaration of compliance with payment to pay off the debt.

Criticism of Bonner for confronting Bolsonaro

At the end of last month, Carla Cecato was upset with the presenter William Bonner for confronting the candidate for re-election to the presidency Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the Saturday session held in the “Jornal Nacional” (TV) Globe).

In an interview with the program “Pânico” (Jovem Pan), she suggested that her professional colleague had received orders from Globo’s management to literally interrupt the speeches of the current President of the Republic.

“When you study journalism, and nowadays it’s not mandatory anymore, which is a shame, you have to respect the person you’re interviewing and let them talk. They wouldn’t let him finish a sentence. It felt like he was listening someone to speak at the point: ‘Cut him'”, he accused.