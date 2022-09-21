Catarina announces the end of her marriage to Petruchio and says goodbye to her beloved for having seen what she did not want: “out of here!”

In The Carnation and the Roseshown by Globo shortly after Jornal Hoje, Catarina (Adriana Esteves) will decide to end his marriage with Petruchio (Eduardo Moscovis) after catching him with Marcela (Drica Moraes). She will set up a farmer-villain meeting in the Batista (Luis Melo) and you will see everything you didn’t want.

Behind the door, Catarina will hear all about Petruchio’s “plan” with the villain to escape. What Cataria doesn’t know is that the farmer is actually trying to help her. Without knowing anything, the “beast” will invade the room and accuse Marcela and her husband of being plotting to steal their policies to escape together.

Petruchio will try to explain himself, but Catarina will throw several things at her husband. Batista will also expel Marcela, who is forced by Catarina to return her jewelry and Bianca’s. The farmer will then arrive at the mansion and ask to talk to his wife, but she will be unyielding.

Even though she was upset, Catarina agreed to talk to the man: “I only joined because I know how much Dad is suffering. Your betrayal has no name, Julião Petruchio. If it were any other woman, I might even be able to forgive. But just Marcela, who did so much harm to Dad, Bianca and me”.

“I grew up and swore I would never get married because I thought I wasn’t made for love. Why did I let my heart open to you? Because? I swear I never wanted to. I didn’t want to feel the heat of your kisses, the heat of your body touching mine”will say Catarina, while Petruchio will approach her.

Petruchio and Catarina talk about their feelings

“You felt it, didn’t you?” he will ask. In this, Catarina will assume that she has fallen in love with him: “For you I changed, I became another woman. I started to wait for my husband every night, and I waited with a warm heart. When I found out I was going to have a child, which I never thought about having, I was flooded with so much joy.”.

“I also changed very close to you. I started to discover that the woman can also run the farm herself. I began to realize that a man can have affection for a woman and that he can also make a delicate gesture without ceasing to be a man. And that he might even cry”says he, who will even shed a tear.

“What’s the point now if you’ve destroyed all these feelings? We were building a little house inside our hearts, but you tore down all the foundations.” she will ask. “The foundations, the walls and the roof are all whole”, he will say, that he will approach Catherine and kiss her.

Catarina will not be able to resist, but then she will push him and slap him. "Get out of here, I never want to see you again", she will scream. Petruchio will then leave, very shaken by the cruel outcome of his marriage to his wife.