CBF publishes analysis of controversial bid in São Paulo’s victory against Ceará for the Brasileirão

The CBF released this Tuesday (20) the VAR analysis of last Sunday’s game (18), where the Sao Paulo won the Ceará 2-0, at Arena Castelão, for the Brazilian championship. The match had several controversies involving refereeing.

> PERFORMANCES: Calleri scores again, and Bustos "disenchants" in São Paulo victory



> See the Brazilian Championship table and simulate the next games

The review released concerns the expulsion of Luiz Otávio and the supposed penalty on top of Calleri – which was annulled. On that occasion, video refereeing was triggered to confirm whether the foul occurred inside or outside the area. The defender of the northeastern team received a red card after a VAR analysis, having previously received a yellow card. Thus, he was expelled and is already missing for Ceará’s next game, against Coritiba, for the Brasileirão. With the cancellation of the penalty, only one foul was called outside the area.

Maguielson Lima Barbosa is 31 years old and has played in 14 matches this season. The referee’s performance generated negative reactions on both teams. Ceará has already informed that it will send a representation to the CBF on account of the judge’s performance. In addition to Luiz Otávio, Vozão also had the expulsion of Zé Roberto, after a tough foul on Diego Costa.

Check the dialog between field and VAR:



– Field decision: penalty – call VAR.

– Touch moment. The time it crashes, OK. He doesn’t hit the ball and knocks the player down. Let me see it from the side – says video referee Adriano Milczvski.

– He applied a yellow card – claims the assistant.

– Excellent, Maguielson. Within the area, dispute – highlights video arbitration.

– They are inside the area, point of contact – analyzes Adriano.

– There was a dispute, check? – asks video refereeing.

– He goes just to hit the ball. The moment he touches – follows VAR

– Touch the player? – asks the judge.

– Wait, Maguielson. Checking in and out – says VAR.

– Factual bid. Moment of contact is outside the area – concludes video refereeing.

– He misses a clear scoring opportunity outside the penalty area. I will change the decision. Score a direct free kick and send off the defender – ends Maguielson.