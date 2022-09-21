CBOT: Soybeans rise again and register good highs accompanying expressive…

The soybean market on the Chicago Stock Exchange seems to have put aside the stability with which it started the day and started to register good highs in the early afternoon of this Tuesday (20). Around 12:20 pm (Brasília time), the commodity prices rose between 16.50 and 17.50 points – or more than 1% – among the most traded positions, with November being quoted at US$ 14.78 and March the $14.86 per bushel.

Still on the CBOT, bran futures rose more than 2% – after also testing some stability at the beginning of the day -, soybean oil futures also acted in a positive field, as well as corn and wheat, with wheat leading the movement and registering increases of more than 4%, which also helps to pull the bran.

In addition to the advance of grains and soybean derivatives, the oilseed market also remains attentive to its own fundamentals, as well as remains on the defensive, also awaiting new information on the American interest rate to be released this Wednesday ( 21) by the Federal Reserve.

“Brokers remain attentive to the financial and continue to expect the new American interest rate that will be released tomorrow after the FED meeting. , explains the general director of Grupo Labhoro, Ginaldo Sousa.

“Analysts also strain their eyes to observe the South American climate, as the planting work has already started”, he adds.

Even in the early afternoon of today, the dollar – which was rising – started to retreat and, around 12:50 pm (Brasilia), it lost 0.2% to be quoted at R$ 5.16.