Central Bank ends today cycle of hike in basic interest rate – News

The directors of BC (Central Bank) meet again this Wednesday (21) to put an end to the cycle of high basic interest rates in the economy, which raised the Selic rate from 2% per year to 13.75% per year since March of last year with the objective of containing the advance of inflation.

The verdict to be announced after the financial market closes still divides the financial market. while analysts predict a maintenance of the Selic at the current levelsome members of the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) do not rule out the possibility of raising the basic interest rate by 0.25 percentage point.

“The committee will assess the need for a minor residual adjustment at its next meeting,” says the minutes of the last board meeting in which basic interest rates were raised by 0.5 percentage point and confirmed the longest monetary tightening cycle in history. The 12th consecutive rise took the Selic rate to 13.75% per year, the highest level since 2017.





At the beginning of the month, the president of the BC, Roberto Campos Neto, signaled that the Copom will evaluate “possible final adjustment” of interest. The position is the same as that defended by the director of Monetary Policy, Bruno Serra, who sees 2024 inflation expectations as a current nuisance for the monetary authority.

The perceptions take into account that the Selic rate is the main monetary policy instrument with the potential to reduce inflation. This happens because higher interest rates make credit more expensive, reduce the willingness to consume and stimulate new investment alternatives for families.

Yesterday (20), the eight directors of the monetary authority held technical presentations on the evolution and prospects of the economy and the behavior of the financial market. The collegiate has also started the analysis of scenarios and conjuncture, a stage that will be finalized this Wednesday (21).

After all the discussions, the decision on the new interest will be announced after 18:30 and will remain in force at least until October 26, when Copom directors meet again to discuss the national economic situation again. For the financial market, the Selic rate will remain at its current level until the end of this year.





base interest

The Selic rate is known as the basic rate because it is the lowest in the economy and works as a floor for other interest charged in the market. The rate is used in loans between banks and in investments made by financial institutions in federal government bonds.

In general terms, Selic is the fee that banks pay to take money from the market and pass it on to businesses or consumers in the form of a loan or financing. For this reason, the interest that banks charge consumers is always higher than the Selic rate.

The base rate also serves as the BC’s main instrument to keep inflation under control, close to the target set by the government. This happens because the higher interest rates make credit more expensive, reduce the willingness to consume and stimulate new investment alternatives.

When the Copom increases the Selic, the objective is to contain heated demand, and this has an impact on prices, because higher interest rates make credit more expensive and encourage savings. When the Copom reduces basic interest rates, the tendency is for credit to become cheaper, with incentives for production and consumption.



