César Filho refuses to talk about his romance with Angelica: “I am a gentleman”

Caesar Sonpresenter, gave an interview to the All Programs Programfrom the R7 portal, and was uncomfortable when asked about the romance he had with the presenter Angelicain the 80s.

In July, on the podcast Who Can, Canin Gio Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme, Angelica revealed that she had lost her virginity to Caesar Son and praised his stance on the relationship. “He was much older. I was 15 and he was 28. Today that wouldn’t be possible. At 17 I lost my virginity. It was a long courtship due to the lack of dating. He was a super boyfriend. He put up with a ‘crazy’ situation because he didn’t have time”confessed the blonde.

However, the presenter got real and confessed that he doesn’t like to remember his relationship with the ex-global. “I knew [do podcast], but I never said anything and I don’t, because I’m a gentleman. I’m not talking about anything that happened in the past.”he began.

“I don’t like”

“I really appreciate the fact that she said this, but I don’t like to go into details and everyone has their own life, she’s married, I’m married, for me I don’t feel comfortable saying anything, you know?”concluded on the matter.

