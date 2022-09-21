Check out the first rancidities declared in A Fazenda 14 – Photos

After a week of play, the pawns have already defined their first ranks in The Farm 14! The list of rivalries continues to grow, after all, a lot of bullshit has happened so far. Check out the more than declared dislikes of this beginning of the season! Playback / Record TV

Deolane and Shayan had friction in the first few days, they have already starred in strong shacks! The rancidity was declared on both sides and the rivalry promises to strengthen throughout the reality Playback / Record TV

Bruno Tálamo and Alex Gallete also fought at the beginning of the season and even after an attempt to seal the peace, war reigns. The actor is stale with the journalist and was outraged to see him being comforted by Deolane after a fight they had Playback / Record TV

The rivalry between Deolane and Deborah was expected from the beginning of the game, but it took a few days to erupt. However, after the bullshit gate opened, it never closed again! In addition to confusion and provocation, rancidity is already installed Playback / Record TV

Deborah is so rancid about the peon that she makes comments about her whenever she can. “I’m paying the price for not being her cattle”soared after reflecting on the rivalry that had erupted. “I’m watching a mask fall”he snapped. Playback / Record TV

Ingrid is also rancid from Bia Miranda! The influencer did not like the opinion given about her by Gretchen’s granddaughter in a dynamic. The peoa did not mince words to criticize the new resident of the headquarters, and reinforced that the criticisms were unfounded and that it is necessary to know about the person’s history before giving labels Playback / Record TV

Pelé Milflows may also have a Bia Miranda rancid. The pawn didn’t like the model while she was in the bayand tried to tell her that when met her for the first time! Playback / Record TV

Deolane criticized Alex and the way he positions himself in the game. “He wants to harm anyone who says anything here, and it’s getting ugly. I’m sure that when he leaves people will be angry with him, because he is extremely mean!”, he said. Another rancid installed? Playback / Record TV

Deolane and Kerline also had a friction, and the fashion designer became yet another stalemate on the lawyer’s list. The peon was bothered by a comment about her age and pointed to her rival as an opportunist Playback / Record TV

Lucas Santos didn’t hide his rancor for Deborah and even put her as a number one priority to see outside the reality show. “My only obstacle in here today is Deborah”revealed. “My dream this week is for Deborah to go out”fired on another occasion. Playback / Record TV

Petala and Tati Zaqui also declared that they didn’t like each other! At Rancho do Fazendeiro, the digital influencer played with darts and took aim at the singer’s photo. “I’m going home now, I’m going”, joked the influencer referring to Tati’s music. “Bad witch!”, he fired throwing another dart at the singer’s photo. Playback / Record TV