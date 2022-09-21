Check the results of Lotofácil 2618 and Dupla Sena 2420 this Tuesday (20/9)

posted on 09/20/2022 20:01 / updated on 09/20/2022 20:34



(credit: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa)

On Tuesday night (20/9), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled five lotteries: Quina’s 5954 contests; the 2420 of the Dupla Seine; Lotofácil’s 2618; the 1837 of Timemania and the 658 of Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.





















Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 1.3 million, had the following numbers drawn: 13-42-49-60-71.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Double Seine

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 05-14-31-35-37-42 in the first draw; 06-33-34-35-39-47 in the second draw. The estimated prize is R$ 8.8 million.

The number of Dupla Sena winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 150 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 09-16-17-23-26-28-31. Lucky month is September.

The number of Lucky Day winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of R$ 1.1 million, presented the following result: 09-20-27-40-44-48-69. The heart team is the Americaof Minas Gerais.

The number of Timemania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-02-03-04-05-06-07-09-11-16-17-18-19-20-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Watch the broadcast: