Check the results of Lotofácil 2618 and Dupla Sena 2420 this Tuesday (20/9)

posted on 09/20/2022

On Tuesday night (20/9), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled five lotteries: Quina’s 5954 contests; the 2420 of the Dupla Seine; Lotofácil’s 2618; the 1837 of Timemania and the 658 of Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


  • QUINE | TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
  • DOUBLE SENA | TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
  • LUCKY DAY | TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
  • TIMEMANIA | TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
  • LOTOFÁCIL | TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 1.3 million, had the following numbers drawn: 13-42-49-60-71.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Double Seine

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 05-14-31-35-37-42 in the first draw; 06-33-34-35-39-47 in the second draw. The estimated prize is R$ 8.8 million.

The number of Dupla Sena winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 150 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 09-16-17-23-26-28-31. Lucky month is September.

The number of Lucky Day winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of R$ 1.1 million, presented the following result: 09-20-27-40-44-48-69. The heart team is the Americaof Minas Gerais.

The number of Timemania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-02-03-04-05-06-07-09-11-16-17-18-19-20-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Watch the broadcast:

