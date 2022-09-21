Check your savings, Treasury Direct, CDB and others with BRL 1,000, BRL 5,000 and BRL 10,000 – Money Times

O Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) meets this Wednesday (21) to discuss the new directions of Selicthe basic interest rate of the Brazilian economy.

The base scenario, widely priced by the market, indicates that the Selic rate is maintained at the level of 13.75% per year.

However, part of the market and members of the Central Bank do not rule out a residual adjustment of 0.25 percentage pointending the cycle of monetary tightening in 14% per year.

André Perfect, chief economist at nectonhighlights that it would not be a surprise if the monetary authority chose to raise the Selic rate.

For him, the frank moment of interest rate hikes in the USAadded to the factor of elections approaching, bringing an only artificial fall in inflation, make a base interest rate of 14% per annum still remain on the radar.

The Selic rate, together with the CDI (Interbank Deposit Certificate), are important benchmarks for the profitability of fixed income investments.

Fixed income gains

O Money Times brings a survey with the yields you can find in the market with the Selic rate rising to 14% per year.

Investments of R$ 1 thousand, R$ 5 thousand and R$ 10 thousand were considered in time intervals ranging from six months to two and a half years.

The investments present in the survey are: savings, Selic Treasure (available on Direct Treasure), CBDs of large banks that pay 90% of the CDI and smaller banks that pay 110% of the CDI, DI funds and supermarkets.

See below how much you can earn in the following investments according to your available amount to invest over time:

BRL 1 thousand

Period (in months) Savings Selic Treasure CDB (90% of CDI) CDB (110% of CDI) DI funds Multimarkets (140% of CDI) 6 BRL 1,034.26 BRL 1,108.17 BRL 1,103.96 BRL 1,116.81 BRL 1,107.17 BRL 1,119.36 12 BRL 1,069.70 BRL 1,165.65 BRL 1161.22 BRL 1,174.74 BRL 1,164.60 BRL 1,177.42 18 BRL 1,106.35 BRL 1,229.69 BRL 1,225.02 BRL 1,239.28 BRL 1,228.58 BRL 1,242.11 24 BRL 1,144.26 BRL 1301.01 BRL 1,296.07 BRL 1311.16 BRL 1,299.84 BRL 1,314.15 30 BRL 1,183.46 BRL 1,370.49 BRL 1,365.28 BRL 1,381.18 BRL 1,369.26 BRL 1,384.33

BRL 5 thousand

Period (in months) Savings Selic Treasure CDB (90% of CDI) CDB (110% of CDI) DI funds Multimarkets (140% of CDI) 6 BRL 5,171.32 BRL 5,540.81 BRL 5,519.75 BRL 5,584.03 BRL 5,535.82 BRL 5,540.81 12 BRL 5,348.50 BRL 5,828.23 BRL 5,806.08 BRL 5,873.69 BRL 5,822.98 BRL 5,887.10 18 BRL 5,531.76 BRL 6,148.44 BRL 6,125.08 BRL 6,196.40 BRL 6,142.91 BRL 6,210.54 24 BRL 5,721.29 BRL 6,388.95 BRL 6,363.39 BRL 6,438.78 BRL 6,383.20 BRL 6,453.48 30 BRL 5,917.32 BRL 6,505.11 BRL 6,480.39 BRL 6,555.85 BRL 6,499.26 BRL 6,570.81

BRL 10 thousand

Period (in months) Savings Selic Treasure CDB (90% of CDI) CDB (110% of CDI) DI funds Multimarkets (140% of CDI) 6 BRL 10,342.63 BRL 11,081.63 BRL 11,039.52 BRL 11,168.07 BRL 11,071.66 BRL 11,193.55 12 BRL 10,697.00 BRL 11,656.45 BRL 11,612.16 BRL 11,747.37 BRL 11,645.96 BRL 11,774.18 18 BRL 11,063.51 BRL 12,296.88 BRL 12,250.15 BRL 12,392.80 BRL 12,285.81 BRL 12,421.08 24 BRL 11,442.58 BRL 13,010.21 BRL 12,960.77 BRL 13,111.69 BRL 12,998.50 BRL 13,141.61 30 BRL 11,834.64 BRL 13,704.94 BRL 13,409.06 BRL 13,811.84 BRL 13,692.61 BRL 13,843.36

Follow Money Times on Instagram!

Connect with the market and have access to exclusive content about the news that enrich your day! Seven days a week and 24 hours a day, you will have access to the most important and commented topics of the moment. And even better, multimedia content with images, videos and lots of interactivity, such as: a summary of the main news of the day on Minute Money TimesO Money Times Replyin which our journalists ask questions about investments and market trends, lives and much more… Click here and follow our profile now!

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute investment advice..