Check your savings, Treasury Direct, CDB and others with BRL 1,000, BRL 5,000 and BRL 10,000 – Money Times

Selic
Selic at 14% per annum: Find out how the income from your investments in fixed income is. (Image: Unsplash/@micheile)

O Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) meets this Wednesday (21) to discuss the new directions of Selicthe basic interest rate of the Brazilian economy.

The base scenario, widely priced by the market, indicates that the Selic rate is maintained at the level of 13.75% per year.

However, part of the market and members of the Central Bank do not rule out a residual adjustment of 0.25 percentage pointending the cycle of monetary tightening in 14% per year.

André Perfect, chief economist at nectonhighlights that it would not be a surprise if the monetary authority chose to raise the Selic rate.

For him, the frank moment of interest rate hikes in the USAadded to the factor of elections approaching, bringing an only artificial fall in inflation, make a base interest rate of 14% per annum still remain on the radar.

The Selic rate, together with the CDI (Interbank Deposit Certificate), are important benchmarks for the profitability of fixed income investments.

Fixed income gains

O Money Times brings a survey with the yields you can find in the market with the Selic rate rising to 14% per year.

Investments of R$ 1 thousand, R$ 5 thousand and R$ 10 thousand were considered in time intervals ranging from six months to two and a half years.

The investments present in the survey are: savings, Selic Treasure (available on Direct Treasure), CBDs of large banks that pay 90% of the CDI and smaller banks that pay 110% of the CDI, DI funds and supermarkets.

See below how much you can earn in the following investments according to your available amount to invest over time:

BRL 1 thousand

Period (in months)SavingsSelic TreasureCDB (90% of CDI)CDB (110% of CDI)DI fundsMultimarkets (140% of CDI)
6BRL 1,034.26BRL 1,108.17BRL 1,103.96BRL 1,116.81BRL 1,107.17BRL 1,119.36
12BRL 1,069.70BRL 1,165.65BRL 1161.22BRL 1,174.74BRL 1,164.60BRL 1,177.42
18BRL 1,106.35BRL 1,229.69BRL 1,225.02BRL 1,239.28BRL 1,228.58BRL 1,242.11
24BRL 1,144.26BRL 1301.01BRL 1,296.07BRL 1311.16BRL 1,299.84BRL 1,314.15
30BRL 1,183.46BRL 1,370.49BRL 1,365.28BRL 1,381.18BRL 1,369.26BRL 1,384.33

BRL 5 thousand

Period (in months)SavingsSelic TreasureCDB (90% of CDI)CDB (110% of CDI)DI fundsMultimarkets (140% of CDI)
6BRL 5,171.32BRL 5,540.81BRL 5,519.75BRL 5,584.03BRL 5,535.82BRL 5,540.81
12BRL 5,348.50BRL 5,828.23BRL 5,806.08BRL 5,873.69BRL 5,822.98BRL 5,887.10
18BRL 5,531.76BRL 6,148.44BRL 6,125.08BRL 6,196.40BRL 6,142.91BRL 6,210.54
24BRL 5,721.29BRL 6,388.95BRL 6,363.39BRL 6,438.78BRL 6,383.20BRL 6,453.48
30BRL 5,917.32BRL 6,505.11BRL 6,480.39BRL 6,555.85BRL 6,499.26BRL 6,570.81

BRL 10 thousand

Period (in months)SavingsSelic TreasureCDB (90% of CDI)CDB (110% of CDI)DI fundsMultimarkets (140% of CDI)
6BRL 10,342.63BRL 11,081.63BRL 11,039.52BRL 11,168.07BRL 11,071.66BRL 11,193.55
12BRL 10,697.00BRL 11,656.45BRL 11,612.16BRL 11,747.37BRL 11,645.96BRL 11,774.18
18BRL 11,063.51BRL 12,296.88BRL 12,250.15BRL 12,392.80BRL 12,285.81BRL 12,421.08
24BRL 11,442.58BRL 13,010.21BRL 12,960.77BRL 13,111.69BRL 12,998.50BRL 13,141.61
30BRL 11,834.64BRL 13,704.94BRL 13,409.06BRL 13,811.84BRL 13,692.61BRL 13,843.36

