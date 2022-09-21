Chelsea in talks to sign ‘wizard’ who discovered Haaland and pumped Mane before Liverpool

Chelsea are in talks to hire Austrian Christoph Freund, currently at FC Salzburg, as new director of football

O Chelsea continues to negotiate an agreement to hire Christoph Freund as new director of footballdespite the reluctance of the FC Salzburg to let him out, according to sources told ESPN.

The 45-year-old manager had a series of conversations with the Blues, who also turned their attention to strong names like Tim Steidtenof Bayer Leverkusenand Luis Camposof Paris Saint-Germain.

Sources also told the ESPN what Michael Edwardswho held the post of Liverpooldistanced himself from Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea believe that Christoph Freund, who is touted as the name that helped discover striker Erling Haalandfeeling of Manchester Citywhile he had decisive participation in the development of players like Sadio Mané, Naby Keita and Dayot Upamecanoit is willing to move to Londonbut the club has encountered strong resistance from Salzburg.

Sources told the ESPN that the Austrian team is ready to make a counter-offer soon to retain its manager, who has been in office since 2015. The club may still demand a heavy financial compensation in case the executive decides to go to England.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has taken an interim role as director to help spearhead the transfer strategy after Marina Granovskaya left the club, followed by technical advisor Petr Cech.

THE ESPN revealed in early September that Chelsea intend to hire a new director before the start of the World Cupin November, and that coach Graham Potter would have a strong say in the process.

Sources have suggested Potter is interested in working with Freund, while Boehly and co-owner Behdad Eghbali see him as a logical fit for the management model the entrepreneurs are trying to implement.

Sources told the ESPN that Chelsea should likely make more than one signing to add experience to the football department to support whoever their new director is.