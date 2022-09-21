Chess phenomenon involved in controversy has always had a temperamental style

From childhood, Magnus Carlsen he had a bold and temperamental style. Born on November 30, 1990, in Tønsberg, southeast Norway, he was an admirer of football, but at the age of five he saw his horizons widen when he beat his older sister in a game of chess. From then on, no one held him back. Not even himself.

At age 14, he became the youngest grandmaster in history. Possibly the result of his demands on himself and on others. The same one that made him abandon the Sinquefield Cup 2022, in Saint Louis (USA), on the 7th, insinuating that he had been cheated by his opponent, the 19-year-old American Hans Niemann, in a game that took place days before. Two weeks later, he abandoned another match with Niemann, for the sixth round of the Julius Baer Generations Cup, of the Meltwater leg of the Tour of Champions.

For to become a grandmaster in chess, it is necessary recognized by the International Chess Federation (FIDE), founded in 1924, and have a minimum of 2,500 rating points, in addition to achieving three norms in International Grandmaster competitions, with at least two foreign competitors.

The controversy, for Carlsen, is nothing new. At the age of 21, for example, he refused to participate in the Candidates’ Tournament, alleging disorganization on the part of Fide, in relation to the criteria of the dispute. He accepted, that year and the following year, to participate in the Grand Slam final of chess in Brazil. And he came to the country bringing with him all his controversial style, according to Davy from Israel, chess player and businessman who organized that competition, in partnership with the city of Bilbao, Spain.

Magnus Carlsen during the 2014 event, when the Norwegian was 23 years old Photograph: Gwladys Fouche / Reuters

“It was a great success, with the presence of the six best players in the world at the time, including the 2012 world champion, the Indian Viswanathan Anand (now 52 years old). Carlsen was a shy young man and didn’t talk much. He came with his manager, who solved all the technical issues for him,” says Israel.

The players stayed at the Hotel Meliá, in Itaim-Bibi, in the capital of São Paulo, and the matches took place in the Ibirapuera Park, where the six great masters played inside an acoustic glass aquarium, built especially for the event.

On the first day of the games, says Israel, a van took the players to the venue around 1 pm, an hour before the start of the games. It was when Israel began to notice unusual traits in the personality of the young Norwegian, who was not yet world champion. “Carlsen was the only one not present in the van. He was already the hottest grandmaster in the chess world for his brilliant results since he was 11 and 12 years old and there was huge anticipation to see him in action,” he says.

The organizer then had an extra workload to deal with the unusual habits of the young Norwegian chess player. “I then stayed at the hotel to find out where he was and met his coach. I commented that the players had already left for the games and that Carlsen was late. The coach then told me that Carlsen was still sleeping and didn’t like to be woken up too far in advance of the match as it made him tense. He liked to wake up in fair weather to go to the park and start the game,” recalls Israel.

The businessman also says that, despite his specific characteristic, the coexistence with Carlsen in Brazil was peaceful. “He spoke very little. He was quite short in his interview responses,” he recalls.

His way of relaxing was also quite individual. And she referred to his passion for team sports. “Carlsen liked to play activities like football and basketball. One day, we took the players to the Hebraica club, where I carry out one of my activities. Carlsen played a game of basketball with the other grandmasters and local players. I made a video and keep it to this day,” he says.

The second half of the event was played in Bilbao. “Carlsen won the tournament. I was honored for having organized the event in São Paulo, when they called me to deliver the champion award to him”, says Israel. And luckily for him, nothing stopped Carlsen from attending the ceremony.