Claudia Raia announces pregnancy at 55: why is pregnancy so rare at this age? – 09/20/2022

Actress Claudia Raia, 55, announced that she is pregnant with her third child. Alongside her husband, also actor and singer Jarbas Homem de Mello, 53, she shared a video on Instagram giving the news to fans and explaining that the pregnancy was a surprise.

In the content shared on the social network, she says she was suspicious when her doctor asked for tests to confirm the pregnancy.

“When the doctor asked me for a beta, pregnancy blood test. I said: ‘love, you’re really crazy. Where did you get this from? I’m 55 years old’. Then she said: ‘but I need to investigate because all your rates are different, they’re weird,'” the actress said.

The test result showed that she would already be pregnant with more than three weeks.

But why did the announcement of a pregnancy at the age of 55 surprise so many people?

According to gynecologist and obstetrician Caio Parente Barbosa, the chances of a pregnancy occurring naturally after menopause are almost nil.

This is because in the menopause period, which happens between the ages of 45 and 55, the ovaries fail and estrogen and progesterone, female hormones, fall irreversibly.

The woman produces a limited number of eggs that decrease during her life and without the adequate production of hormones, pregnancy becomes practically unfeasible.

“Nothing is impossible, but all the pregnancies that I followed in my clinical practice within this age group had or had frozen eggs. [de uma época em que a mulher era mais jovem], or with eggs donated by another woman of childbearing age. After the age of 43, even in fertilization treatment, the chance of pregnancy is around 5%”, explains the doctor, who is part of the Ideia Fértil de Reproduction Humana Institute and is pro-rector of postgraduate studies, research and innovation at ABC School of Medicine.

What are the risks of a late pregnancy?

In eggs from women over 40 years old, which are considered to be of lower quality, there is a higher risk of miscarriage.

In addition, the baby is also at increased risk of fetal malformation, chromosomal changes that result in genetic syndromes such as Down syndrome, premature birth and intrauterine growth restriction (which causes the baby to be born smaller than it should).

But if the woman uses a younger egg, the risks decrease considerably. “There is a greater alert for gestational diabetes and hypertension in the mother, but nothing that a good prenatal care cannot overcome”, explains Barbosa.

“The most serious maternal complications, such as hemorrhage and the need for ICU admission, are rare, but increase proportionally with maternal age (over 40 or 45 years old)”, says obstetrician Marcelo Luís Nomura, a specialist in high-risk pregnancy at the Vera Cruz Hospital.

According to Nomura, although maternal age is a relevant factor for considering pregnancy as being of high risk, the mother’s health conditions and the presence of previous diseases such as hypertension and diabetes are factors that should be discussed with the doctor when plan a late pregnancy.

“Some maternal illnesses present before pregnancy can substantially increase the risk of serious complications.”

The age of the man also matters. Those who become parents after age 35 are at a higher risk of having premature children. In addition, with each passing year, there are fewer and lower quality sperm, which can make pregnancy attempts difficult.

– This text was originally published at https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/geral-62972107