Claudia Raia announces pregnancy at 55: why is pregnancy so rare at this age?

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 mins ago Entertainment Comments Off on Claudia Raia announces pregnancy at 55: why is pregnancy so rare at this age? 0 Views

  • Giulia Granchi
  • From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

Claudia Raia

Credit, Instagram reproduction

Actress Claudia Raia, 55, announced that she is pregnant with her third child. Alongside her husband, also actor and singer Jarbas Homem de Mello, 53, she shared a video on Instagram giving the news to fans and explaining that the pregnancy was a surprise.

In the content shared on the social network, she says she was suspicious when her doctor asked for tests to confirm the pregnancy.

“When the doctor asked me for a beta, pregnancy blood test. I said: ‘love, you’re really crazy. Where did you get this from? I’m 55 years old’. Then she said: ‘but I need to investigate because all your rates are different, they’re weird,'” the actress said.

The test result showed that she would already be pregnant with more than three weeks.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Lewandowski files Roberto Carlos’ lawsuit against Tiririca for parody

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), filed the lawsuit by singer Roberto …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved