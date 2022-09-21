Claudia Raia is accused of faking surprise with planned pregnancy







Photo: Instagram/Claudia Raia/Pipoca Moderna

Actress Claudia Raia, who revealed she was pregnant at age 55, was accused of feigning surprise at the discovery of her pregnancy. The announcement of late motherhood was accompanied by the publication of Stories in which she stated:

“When the doctor asked me for a beta test, the pregnancy blood test, I said: ‘Love, you’re really crazy. Where did you get this from? I’m 55 years old’. Then she said: ‘But I need investigate why all their rates are different, they are strange’, he said.

Claudia revealed that she even called the doctor “crazy” with the speculation that she was pregnant. And, faced with suspicion, she reported that she ran to the pharmacy to buy a test and joked that she “almost fell hard on the floor” with the news.

However, it was already running in gossip publications that she had been planning a pregnancy with Jarbas de Mello for some time.

This Tuesday, the column Colo de Mãe, of the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper, accused Claudia of having been more an actress than a mother in the ad, saying that the false surprise would be a disservice to women trying to get pregnant after a certain age.

“Information is that she would have performed IVF (In Vitro Fertilization), one of the most normal and successful ways today for pregnancy in older women or for those suffering from infertility,” wrote columnist Cristiane Gercina.

“It turns out that the process of assisted reproduction is not easy. It is expensive and painful, with a path that can lead to success or not, and is not accessible to most women. It demands, in addition to a lot of money, time, dedication, support psychological, good doctors and disposition of the couple”, continues the text.

Therefore, to say that “the pregnancy was a ‘surprise’, as if nature had played a trick on her, it does her a disservice and ends up not being fair to those who have dreamed of a baby for years”.

In addition to leaving other women wondering “why can’t I?”, another problem that the staging would cause “is the woman believing that, like Raia, she can get pregnant easily at any age, and delaying the treatment that could lead to success. In many cases, this time is crucial to the success of the procedure.”

The main Instagram video, which had a dance and staging with the test to reveal the pregnancy, would have earned R$ 250 thousand from the manufacturer of the pregnancy kit for Claudia Raia, according to surveys published in the press.

