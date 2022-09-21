Clube Smiles and Diamond customers earn 100% bonus on credit card points transfers

2022-09-21

Smiles has a promotion that offers a 100% bonus on point transfers from all partner credit cards (including Livelo, Esfera, Iupp and Pão de Açúcar Itaucard) for the program. To participate, you must register on the campaign page and request the transfer until 23:59 today (21/09).

The bonus is exclusive to Clube Smiles or Diamond customers, that is, customers who are not part of the Club and who are not Smiles Diamond will not receive the bonus.

Bonus miles will be valid for 12 months and credited by 10/05/2022. The other miles will be valid for 3 to 10 years, depending on the customer’s Smiles category.

As usual, there is a limit of 300,000 bonus miles per participant or for all members of the same family account. That is, members of a Smiles Family Account share the maximum limit.

The promotion is not cumulative with other current or upcoming offers.

Before transferring, do not forget to register on the promotion website.

