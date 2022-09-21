Collapse of bleachers leaves nine dead and dozens injured in Itapecerica da Serra

Candidates for federal and state deputy were in the company’s auditorium at the time of the accident and were injured

Disclosure/São Paulo Fire Department

Firefighters were called and rescued 28 people alive; candidates for state and federal deputy are among the injured



according to Fire Departmenta collapse of a bleacher inside a container company caused the death of nine people and injured 31 others on the morning of this Tuesday, 20, in Itapecerica da Serra, a city in the Metropolitan Region of Sao Paulo. According to the authorities, the accident occurred on Estrada Ferreira Guedes, at number 1,134. The company Multiteiner is located at the address. The slab that caved in had been newly built. 20 vehicles and 79 firefighters were called to the scene after an occurrence was recorded that an area (a kind of grandstand on a slab) with about 100 employees had collapsed. The victims were rescued at the Jacira Emergency Room, the Itapecerica Central Emergency Room and the Itapecerica General Hospital. At the time of the collapse, there were people above and below the slab. With the fall, people who were on the lower level were hit by the structure. According to a post by the Fire Department on Twitter, the accident occurred around 8:55 am and the rescue teams also helped with the accident. Civil defensegives Military police It’s from Emergency mobile care service (Samu). Also on site are helicopters Águias 18 and 22 of the Military Police Air Group. The reasons for the collapse were not disclosed by the authorities until the publication of this text.

Two candidates in the 2022 election were at the scene and were injured. Are they Jones Donizettecandidate for state deputy for Solidarity, and Ely Santos, candidate for the House of Representatives for the Republicans. In a statement, Jones gave more details about the case, and asked for prayers for the victims. “Jones and Ely Santos, candidate for federal deputy, were invited on the morning of this Tuesday, September 20, to meet the company Multiteiner. As they said goodbye to the workers, part of the concrete structure broke and left them trapped in the rubble. The two were rescued alive. Four members of his team were also among the rubble, but have since been rescued and taken to hospital. Jones Donizette deeply regrets, sympathizes with the families who were victims of this disaster, and asks for prayers for the hospitalized victims to have a speedy recovery”, says the note. the mayor of the city, Dr. Francisco Nakano (PL), who is a first-aid doctor, is at the scene assisting victims with first aid. The municipal Civil Defense is working with ten agents and three vehicles on site. SAMU has three ambulances on site. According to the prefecture, 70 people were at the scene at the time of the accident, of which 40 were hit. The regularization of the property was in progress with public agencies. According to the city hall, the project that had been approved, was changed irregularly.