Corinthians almost ‘repeats rivals’ of the men’s in the Women’s Libertadores; Palmeiras and Ferroviária will have quarries; see the groups

Conmebol this Tuesday drew lots for the groups that will compete in the 2022 edition of the Conmebol Libertadores Feminina, which will have Corinthians, Palmeiras and Ferroviária as representatives of Brazil.

Current champions, the Parque São Jorge team appeared as the first seed.

There will still be a definition of four teams that will compete in the tournament: two from the Ecuadorone of Peru and one of Venezuela.

A group

Corinthians, Olimpia, Always Ready and Deportivo Cali;

group B

Ecuador 1, Defensor Sporting, Boca Juniors and Ferroviária;

Group C

Palmeiras, Universidad de Chile, Ecuador 2 and Libertad/Limpeño

Group D

America from Cali, Peru, Venezuela and Santiago Morning;

The two best ranked teams in each group advance to the knockout stage, which will start from the quarterfinals.

The 2022 edition of the Conmebol Libertadores Feminina will be played in Quito, Ecuador, with ball rolling between October 13th and 28th.