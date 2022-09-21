Corinthians fans show indignation for not getting tickets for the final and player makes an appeal

Next Saturday, at 2 pm, the women’s team of Corinthians has one more decision ahead and will face Internacional, in the final of the Brasileirão in the category. The demand for tickets for the match, which will be held at the Neo Química Arena, has been quite high among fans, but many of them were unable to purchase their tickets, which caused repercussions on social networks.

Corinthians released a partial saying that 33 thousand tickets have already been sold, but Fiel is not satisfied with the club. Some fans complained a lot that they couldn’t buy their tickets, pointing out that the tickets are in the hands of scalpers, taking away the opportunity for others to go to the big decision. Even the Timão player, Vic Albuquerque, made an appeal on her social media, asking for the release of entries.

“Hello scalpers, release the tickets”, wrote the athlete in her official account on twitter see full post below.

Several people were angry with the situation, reporting that they had difficulties to buy tickets, due to instability in the selling sites. Most of the time, the tickets were not available for purchase, even though there may still be units available for sale – see tweets below

“I hate it! I logged in at the ticketscorinthians website at 14:58 and 15:01 already gave that. I spent the day trying and nothing. Trying to buy to help those who really want to go and cheer, but it’s bone. It was a lot for scalpers . What do people have to offer”, wrote a Corinthians fan.

