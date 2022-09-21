Corinthians should promote open training at Neo Química Arena before the decision at Maracanã | Corinthians

The Corinthians fan should win an open training session at Neo Química Arena before the big decision of the Copa do Brasil, which takes place at Maracanã, on October 19, against Flamengo.

Timão will play their first game at home, on the 12th, in Itaquera. The team faces Goiás for the Brasileirão on the 16th, which could lead to the open event at the Arena taking place on Monday, the 17th.

Confirmation of this trend was made by President Duílio Monteiro Alves after the draw for the field managers of the Copa do Brasil, held this Tuesday, in Rio de Janeiro.

– Yes, as we will decide outside, it is something that the fan has been asking us. When Fiel is together, she sends her message, gives confidence, if we have the opportunity, depending on the dates and commitments of the Arena, we will study to have fans before we go to Rio. But the crowd will be here, regardless of the number, making the same noise to support us as they always do.

Flamengo and Corinthians meet again after facing each other in the quarterfinals of Libertadores. At the time, Flamengo won 2-0 in Itaquera and, in Rio, confirmed the spot by making it 1-0.

Both Corinthians and Flamengo are looking for the fourth title of the tournament. Timão won in 1995, 2002 and 2009, and Rubro-Negro lifted the cup in 1991, 2006 and 2013.

The unprecedented final of Copa do Brasil will also mark the season in which Corinthians and Flamengo will meet in more duels: six. Three of them have already taken place, with two victories by Fla (both in the quarterfinals of Libertadores) and one by Timão (in the first round of the Brazilian). In addition to the two finals, there will still be a game valid for the 35th round of the Brasileirão, at Maracanã.

Henrique Toth comments on Corinthians field command in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil

