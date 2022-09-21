Corinthians updates partial for the final of the Brazilian Women’s Championship and makes an addendum on ‘detained ticket’

Corinthians returned to update on Tuesday night the partial of tickets sold for the grand final of the Brazilian Women’s Championship. According to the club, 33,000 tickets have already been sold, with the possibility of this number increasing.

This is the second partial released by the club. The first of them, still on Monday, the first day of ticket sales, was ten thousand. As a result, this Tuesday, the day that marked the opening of the general sale, over 23,000 tickets were sold.

“Corinthians informs that 33 thousand tickets have already been sold for the final of the Brasileirão Feminino, Saturday, at 2 pm, at Neo Química Arena”, wrote the club in its official profile on twitter – see the post below.

It is worth remembering that over the two days Fiel had difficulties to buy tickets due to instability of the two sale sites. Tickets often appear as sold out, even though they may still have units available. The club explained the situation.

“A portion of the other tickets is in reservation status and is awaiting confirmation of payment, being able to return to the sales systems at any time. Stay tuned, let’s support Brabas in this decision!”, explained Corinthians.

The alvinegra team receives Internacional at Neo Química Arena, at 2 pm next Saturday. As the first game ended in a 1-1 draw, any new draw takes the decision to penalties or a win guarantees the champion.

