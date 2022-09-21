Corinthians vs Inter: final has 33,000 tickets sold and is on course for women’s soccer record | Brazilian female

The “Invasão por Elas” campaign is on its way to setting a new record for the attendance of women’s football in games between clubs in Brazil.

The new partial for the grand final of the Brazilian Women’s Championship between Corinthians and Internacional, released this Tuesday, already has 33,000 tickets sold.

The number to beat is from the first game of the decision, when 36,330 people watched the 1-1 draw in Beira-Rio. With the result, whoever wins in normal time will be champion. In case of new equality, the definition goes to penalties.

The previous mark belonged to Corinthians: 30,077 at Neo Química Arena, in the final of Paulistão 2021 against São Paulo.

Tickets for the final are on sale through the Corinthians ticket website. Prices range from R$20 to R$60 for the general public. Supporters get a discount. See table below:

The record, if beaten, will be valid for matches between clubs in the country.

The largest audience in the history of women’s football in the country was between Brazil and Sweden, at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, in 2016. More than 70,000 fans watched the match at Maracanã.