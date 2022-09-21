Couples talk about why they decided to live in separate houses

Actress Totia Meirelles wanted to continue living in Rio while her husband, doctor Jaime Rabacov, preferred to live on the couple’s farm, in the countryside of Rio de Janeiro. Occupational therapist Lígia Carvalho decided, after 26 years and two raised children, that she wanted a little independence but had to convince her husband, Fábio, that living in separate houses would be better for the relationship.

In the case of Mariana and Arthur, the intense coexistence of the pandemic isolation period served to show that their relationship was healthier if the two did not live in the same house. But it took a lot of therapy —individual and with a couple—to understand the ideal model for the couple. “The decision made us mature individually and as a couple as well”, he says, in an interview with universe.

Whether due to financial conditions, incompatibility of habits or even different life goals, some couples decided to stop sharing toothbrushes and follow the relationship in separate houses. The difference in returning to the status of boyfriends is that they continue to consider each other as husband and wife. Whoever makes this decision considers that this is just another model of marriage with more respect for individuality. See stories of couples who opted for this relationship model below:

“We conquered freedom, there is no lack of love”

“Jaime and I got married and lived for about a year and a half in the same apartment. We rented a house in Miguel Pereira, in the mountain region of Rio de Janeiro. As we liked the place, we ended up buying a plot of land to build a farm and spend the weekends.

After a while, Jaime said he would live there. We had a robbery in Rio and he was very stressed. In addition, he had a dream of living in such a region. He wanted to turn 40 years old by living in the countryside. I replied ‘ok, I think it’s beautiful, but I’m not going’. It had nothing to do with my lifestyle, my work is in Rio.

Totia Meireles, actress, 63 years old is married to Jaime Rabacov, doctor, 67 years old Image: personal file

Jaime is a doctor, closed his office in Rio, asked for a transfer to a Miguel Pereira health center and left. So we’ve been living not only in separate houses, but also in different cities, for almost 30 years.

We started to adapt, when I wasn’t working, I stayed with him at the farm. If I didn’t have the possibility to go, he would come and stay with me here. If the work of the two was tight, the meetings were only on weekends. In the pandemic, as I had to be isolated, I went to the place and we were together all the time.

Everything has its good and bad sides. The bad thing is that sometimes we feel very lonely, we want to get home and put our foot down, talk about what happened that day, but on the other hand, you also have your independence.

In marriage, we end up giving up many things in everyday life for the sake of the other person. In our case, there is no “disaffection”, we conquer freedom on top of a lot of trust.” Totia Meireles, actress, 63 years old, is married to Jaime Rabacov, doctor, 67 years old, they have been married for 32 years and have been living apart for 30 years.

“After 26 years I wanted to have my space”

Lígia Maria de Godoy Carvalho, 63 years old, occupational therapist is married to Fabio Bruno de Carvalho, 70 years old, retired, Image: personal file

“We were married and shared the same house for twenty-six years. We had two children. There came a time when I made the decision to live in different spaces.

First, Fábio did not accept and did not understand the reason. We were apart for six months, we broke up as a couple. It was very complicated, but little by little he saw that it would be a new way for us to relate and so we got closer, we went out again, went to the movies, dating again. It worked and we’ve been like this for 18 years.

I see more advantages than disadvantages in this wedding format. We live the best part of the conviviality of two people.

We are completely financially independent of each other, but we stick together whenever we need to. I operated on my hip and stayed at his house, he took care of me. When our children need us, we are there, we help each other, we are united.

We didn’t agree on some issues and now everything is simpler, we take care of our space, everyone can decorate as they want, organize as they want. I wanted to have my space and I feel very good.” Lígia Maria de Godoy Carvalho, 63 years old, occupational therapist is married to Fabio Bruno de Carvalho, 70 years old, retired, they are married there are 26 and live sepplows 18 years ago

“After a lot of therapy”

Mariana Krüger, 33 years old, Digital influencer is married to Arthur Xavier, 31 years old, music producer Image: personal file

“We decided to move in together after three months of dating, but the decision wasn’t one of those romantic ‘right time to gather the brushes’ decision, but rather guided by practice to ease the logistics of our lives. Arthur, at the time, was receiving family in home and almost no space to work. I ended up spending a lot more time in my apartment. After a few months practically in this routine, we decided to split the bills and he brought what was needed to settle in for good.

It was two and a half years living together, one and a half years during the pandemic. Several months locked in the house 24 hours a day, seeing no one but each other. We lost jobs, family members, we went through several hard times. In the middle of 2021, when things were starting to get back to normal, we were looking at different things.

Arthur wanted to save money, I wanted a bigger apartment, they both felt the need to have more space to the their personal and professional lives. Neither of them had had the experience of to live completely alone. To be solely responsible for the bills, cleaning, food and perrengues.

The decision was not easy. After a lot of therapy (each with their therapist and also together in couples therapy), dialogue and ‘is this a really good idea?’ we chose to live in separate houses. today already we have been living in this new format for over a year.

In the first few months it was already possible to notice more productivity at work and a much healthier love relationship. We were experiencing new things like inviting each other to dinner, to sleep at your house, to miss you. The decision made us mature individually and as a couple as well.

Our routine consists of many Connections along the day. [Risos] To talk about work or just for gossiping over lunch. We work together on a number of projects and we also highly value each other’s opinions on our solo projects, so when we’re not meeting onlinelinewe are scheduling lunch, coffee or dinner.” Mariana krüger, 33 years old, digital influencer is married to Arthur Xavier, 31 years old, music producer for 3 years. They have been living in separate houses for 1 year