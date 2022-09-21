Covid: Brazil completes 2 weeks with moving average below 100 daily deaths | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Tuesday (20) 87 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 685,569 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 73 , now completing two weeks below the 100 mark . This has not happened since April 2020, when for the first time the barrier of 100 daily victims on the moving average was surpassed.. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -22%indicating downtrend for the 17th day in a row.

In total, the country registered 7,676 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 34,644,407 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 7,578. The variation was -27% compared to two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Acre, Alagoas, Amapá, Espírito Santo, Maranhão, Paraíba, Rondônia, Roraima, Sergipe and Tocantins did not register any death from the disease within 24 hours. Sergipe also had no record of a new known case in this interval. large northern river did not release new data on cases and deaths at the time of writing this bulletin.

On the rise (6 states): AP, MA, PB, PI, TO, PR

AP, MA, PB, PI, TO, PR In stability (4 states and the DF): RS, AC, MT, DF, SP

RS, AC, MT, DF, SP Falling (15 states): MG, AM, PE, RJ, MS, ES, AL, CE, GO, BA, SC, PA, RR, RO, SE

MG, AM, PE, RJ, MS, ES, AL, CE, GO, BA, SC, PA, RR, RO, SE Did not disclose (1 state): RN

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).