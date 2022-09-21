Cruzeiro fans prepare mosaic for ‘access game’ against Vasco

photo: Reproduo Twitter Cruzeiro fans were in Mineiro this Tuesday (20/9) to organize the mosaic

Excited about the possibility of returning to the elite of Brazilian football this Wednesday (21/9), Cruzeiro fans are preparing a mosaic for the confrontation with Vasco. The match that will take place in Mineiro, at 9 pm, for the 31st round of Serie B, can be marked as the “access game”, and therefore, Raposa will promote several special actions.

The mosaic made by the fans was confirmed from photos leaked on social networks this Tuesday night (20/9). Some fans were in Mineiro with the intention of organizing the art that should bring a phrase related to the return of Cruzeiro Srie A.

Unlike the mosaic that must have its sentence unveiled only at the moment of the match, Cruzeiro must publicize, through social networks, a series of special actions involving this ‘access game’ against Vasco da Gama on the day of the game, in Wednesday (21/9).

Raposa is in the lead in Serie B with 65 points in 30 games and has a 20-goal advantage over fifth-placed Londrina. In case of victory over Vasco, Cruzeiro will guarantee access to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship due to the direct confrontations that the clubs have – understand here.