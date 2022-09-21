Cruzeiro thinks big and defines reinforcement in Vitor Roque’s ‘carat’ for 2023

The 17-year-old striker was one of Raposa’s highlights, but was sold to Athletico-PR. Interestingly, it is from there that R9 observes a player to arrive as a starter in BH next season

O cruise is one victory away from guaranteeing, at last, the return to the elite of the Brazilian Championship. It is enough to beat Vasco, this Wednesday (21), at Mineirão, to reach the goal set since 2020, which should be completed before the end of Series B. Ronaldo Phenomenon, is already taking the first steps of planning for 2023.

Firstly, the most important task is to secure coach Paulo Pezzolano for next year. Recently, the Uruguayan received polls from clubs abroad and even from Brazil, but kept his focus on the Cruzeiro project. Then, R9 obviously thinks of “turbining” the squad with top players. the colleague Jorge Nicola, from SuperEsportes MGinforms that David Teranshighlight of Atletico-PRis a celestial target.

The problem is the price stipulated by Athletico to trade Terans: around R$ 26 million. The 28-year-old midfielder was also speculated at Flamengo and recently became a reserve in Luiz Felipe Scolari’s team. Substitute, but not disposable, since the Uruguayan scored three goals in the last three games, one of them very important against Palmeiras in Libertadores.

Interestingly, Terans passed through rival Atlético, where he was not so lucky. From there, the midfielder ended up on loan to Penarol. There, he returned to show his flashy football that attracted the leaders of Hurricane. Today, the midfielder receives around R$ 350,000 monthly at Arena da Baixada, a high value for Cruzeiro’s ambitions at this time, still in Series B.

But it is a fact that Ronaldo, in case of confirmation of access, will go after a strong reinforcement to wear Cruzeiro’s number 10 shirt. It is worth emphasizing that the miners and Athletico-PR have a great relationship behind the scenes. It was from Toca da Raposa that Hurricane sought Vitor Roque, a great sensation in Brazilian football at just 17 years old. In exchange, the celestial team won the loans of defender Zé Ivaldo, holder with Pezzolano, and striker Jajá.