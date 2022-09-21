Cruzeiro vs Vasco: Pezzolano does not relate Bidu and Jaj for game in Mineiro

Cruzeiro released the list of surprises for the game against Vasco, this Wednesday (21), at 9 pm, in Mineiro. If they win, Raposa will mathematically guarantee access to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.
On the other hand, defender Z Ivaldo and forward Edu, who were also preserved in the last round, were called up again. The duo is even quoted to start the match between the 11 holders.
In Bidu’s vacancy, the tendency is that Marquinhos Cipriano will have the opportunity again. Young Kaiki, 19, runs outside. Already in attack, Daniel Jr, Luvannor and Stnio fight for a place to form the trio alongside Bruno Rodrigues and Edu.
Cruise related list:
goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral and Gabriel Mesquita
defenders: Eduardo Brock, Oliveira and Z Ivaldo
sides: Geovane, Kaiki, Marquinhos Cipriano, Rmulo and Wesley Gasolina
midfielders: Filipe Machado, Neto Moura, Pablo Siles, Willian Oliveira, Pedro Castro, Leo Pais and Daniel Jr
attackers: Bruno Rodrigues, Edu, Lincoln, Luvannor, Rafa Silva and Stnio