Cruzeiro vs Vasco: Pezzolano does not relate Bidu and Jaj for game in Mineiro

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Paulo Pezzolano released a list of Cruzeiro related to face Vasco Cruzeiro released the list of surprises for the game against Vasco, this Wednesday (21), at 9 pm, in Mineiro. If they win, Raposa will mathematically guarantee access to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

Contrary to what was expected, coach Paulo Pezzolano did not promote the return of left-back Matheus Bidu and forward Jaj. The pair also missed out on a 2-0 victory over CRB, last Saturday, in Macei. According to Cruzeiro, Bidu was out of the relationship due to a personal problem. Jaj, in turn, complained of pain after a blow to his left thigh suffered in training this Tuesday (20).

On the other hand, defender Z Ivaldo and forward Edu, who were also preserved in the last round, were called up again. The duo is even quoted to start the match between the 11 holders.

In Bidu’s vacancy, the tendency is that Marquinhos Cipriano will have the opportunity again. Young Kaiki, 19, runs outside. Already in attack, Daniel Jr, Luvannor and Stnio fight for a place to form the trio alongside Bruno Rodrigues and Edu.

The likely Cruzeiro to face Vasco has Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Geovane (Wesley Gasolina), Filipe Machado, Neto Moura and Marquinhos Cipriano; Luvannor (Daniel Jr or Stnio), Bruno Rodrigues and Edu.

Cruise related list:

goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral and Gabriel Mesquita

defenders: Eduardo Brock, Oliveira and Z Ivaldo

sides: Geovane, Kaiki, Marquinhos Cipriano, Rmulo and Wesley Gasolina

midfielders: Filipe Machado, Neto Moura, Pablo Siles, Willian Oliveira, Pedro Castro, Leo Pais and Daniel Jr

attackers: Bruno Rodrigues, Edu, Lincoln, Luvannor, Rafa Silva and Stnio