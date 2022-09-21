Cruzeiro vs Vasco: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series b

Cruzeiro and Vasco face each other this Wednesday, at 21:00 (Brasília time), at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte. The match is valid for the 31st round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B. O ge tracks all bids in Real Time, with exclusive videos (click here to access).

For Cruzeiro, it is worth the mathematical access to the elite of the Brazilian Championship. The team needs a victory to get this confirmation in front of the crowded Mineirão, including the presence of Ronaldo Fenômeno, manager of the club. It is the first chance that the team will have to secure the spot in Serie A 2023. Raposa is isolated in the lead, with 65 points: 14 more than Bahia, vice-leader, and 20 in relation to Londrina, fifth place.

Vasco is going to Belo Horizonte to try to disrupt Cruzeiro’s party and, more than that, to recover from the bad campaign he’s been doing away from home in this Series B. Jorginho’s team comes from seven straight defeats away from Rio and, any point won in the Mineirão will be essential to keep a distance to the fifth-placed Londrina, who is three points behind Vasco, and will be the opponent of the next round. For this, the coach must not touch the team that thrashed Náutico at home.

Broadcast: SportTV and Premiere, narrated by Rogério Corrêa and comments by Fábio Júnior, Janette Mara Arcanjo and Lédio Carmona

Cruzeiro – Coach: Paulo Pezzolano

Pezzolano had two last-minute problems with the starting lineup. Bidu and Jajá are out of the match. In the vacancy of Bidu, there is a possibility that Marquinhos Cipriano will join, who made his debut at the weekend. Another possibility is the entry of Luvannor. In this case, Bruno Rodrigues would act more openly on the left, maintaining the team’s offensive structure, but changing the way of defending.

Jajá was tipped to play on the right side of the attack. Without him, the two main options are Geovane Jesus and Wesley Gasolina, with the former taking advantage in the fight for the title, especially if the option for Bidu’s vacancy is for Luvannor.

Likely lineup: Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Zé Ivaldo; Filipe Machado, Neto Moura, Geovane Jesus (Wesley Gasolina), Bruno Rodrigues, Luvannor (Marquinhos Cipriano) and Daniel Jr.; Ed

Who is out: Bidu (personal problems) and Jajá (hit on the thigh)

hanging: Eduardo Brock, Lucas Oliveira, Matheus Bidu, Paulo Pezzolano, Rafa Silva, Rafael Cabral, Stênio and Zé Ivaldo

Vasco – Coach: Jorginho

Jorginho should not make any changes to the team and will send to the field the same team that beat Náutico in the last round. Thus, Danilo Boza, Paulo Victor and Eguinaldo remain in the starting lineup. The coach’s concern is with the large number of athletes hanging: eight, five of them starters.

Likely lineup: Thiago Rodrigues, Leo Matos, Danilo Boza, Anderson Conceição, Paulo Victor, Yuri Lara, Andrey Santos, Nenê, Marlon Gomes, Eguinaldo and Raniel.

Who is out: Palacios (pain in right thigh); Riquelme and Gabriel Dias (recovering from surgery)

hanging: Thiago Rodrigues, Anderson Conceição, Danilo Boza, Quintero, Matheus Barbosa, Andrey, Nenê and Alex Teixeira.

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (FIFA/SP)

Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (FIFA/SP) Assistant 1: Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP)

Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP) Assistant 2: Gustavo Rodrigues de Oliveira (SP)

Gustavo Rodrigues de Oliveira (SP) VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR-FIFA/SP)

Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR-FIFA/SP) Fourth referee: Wanderson Alves de Sousa (MG)