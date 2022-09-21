Cruzeiro x Vasco: Paulo Pezzolano loses two holders for a duel; see related list | cruise

Paulo Pezzolano lost two holders for Cruzeiro’s match with Vasco, this Wednesday, in a duel that could confirm Minas Gerais’ access to the Serie A. Matheus Bidu and Jajá are out of the list of 23 athletes listed for the match (see the list complete at the end of the article).

According to Cruzeiro, Matheus Bidu was out for personal reasons, and Jajá will not go to the match due to a blow to his left thigh, suffered in training this Tuesday, at Toca da Raposa.

The two players, as well as Zé Ivaldo and Edu, were preserved against CRB last weekend. The defender and striker are on the list and will start.

For the vacancy of Bidu, there is the possibility of entry of Marquinhos Cipriano, who made his debut at the weekend. Another possibility is the entry of Luvannor. In this case, Bruno Rodrigues would act more openly on the left, maintaining the team’s offensive structure, but changing the way of defending.

Jajá was tipped to play on the right side of the attack. Without him, the two main options are Geovane Jesus and Wesley Gasolina, with the former taking advantage in the fight for the title, especially if the option for Bidu’s vacancy is for Luvannor.

The probable team cruise has: Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Zé Ivaldo; Filipe Machado, Neto Moura, Geovane Jesus (Wesley Gasolina), Bruno Rodrigues, Luvannor (Marquinhos Cipriano) and Daniel Jr.; Ed

Those related by Cruise

