Cryptocurrency Creator Joins Interpol Red List After Leaking $40 Billion

On Monday, the Korean Public Ministry asked Interpol for help in arresting Korean Do Kwon, one of the founders of the Luna and TerraUSD cryptocurrencies. Kwon’s empire is under investigation for causing nearly $40 billion in losses to investors around the world.

The request by the country’s authorities came after the South Korean court issued an arrest warrant against Kwon and five other people linked to digital currencies. The group is accused of violating South Korea’s capital regulations.

Despite being considered a fugitive, Kwon stated on social media that he is not “on the run”. In the publication, he also said that he wants to collaborate with “any government agency”.

“We have maintained an extremely high level of integrity and look forward to clarifying the truth in the coming months,” he wrote on social media.

However, the country’s prosecutor’s office claims that Kwon fled to Singapore in late April, just as his company’s financial disaster began. The information is from Financial Times.

Singapore authorities also spoke out about the case and stated that Kwon was not on the country’s territory, as reported by the Hong Kong newspaper. South China Morning Post.

On Twitter, he did not reveal his location.

“I will tell you what I am doing and where I am if: 1) we are friends 2) we have plans to meet 3) we are involved in a GPS based web3 game. Otherwise, you don’t need to know my GPS coordinates.”

The South Korean authorities’ request to Interpol puts Kwon on the red list of warnings. The measure technically means “a request to law enforcement agencies around the world to locate and provisionally detain a person awaiting extradition, surrender or prosecution,” according to the Interpol website.

Who is Do Kwon

Do Kwon was born in South Korea and is 31 years old. Kwon studied computer science at the renowned Stanford University in the United States. In 2018, he launched Terra Labs – the company that spawned the Luna and TerraUSD cryptocurrencies.

