Curitibana is elected best female chef in Latin America in 2022

In front of the Manu restaurant, in Curitiba, the Chef Manoella “Manu” Buffarawas appointed this Tuesday (20) the best female chef in Latin America in 2022, as part of Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants.

She will receive the honor on November 15, in Mérida, Yucatan, during the Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Until then, two other awards will also be announced.

In a statement to the event’s organization, Manu Buffara commented on the choice.

“To be recognized not only for my food, but also for my philosophy, is an honor, and I am proud to share it with my family and the entire Manu team. This is just the beginning for us, we intend to use this platform and the power of female voices to elevate Curitiba on the world stage and show first hand how community engagement around food can lead to a better quality of life for everyone.” said.

Before opening Manu, in 2011, Manoella Buffara had worked at Noma, in Copenhagen, and Alinea, in Chicago. She is currently responsible for the first exclusive tasting menu restaurant in Brazil with a female chef at the helm.

Since the launch of Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2013, the Best Female Chef in Latin America category has had winners such as Narda Lepes, Pía León, Leonor Espinosa and Helena Rizzo.

Last July, the 50 best restaurants in the world were announced, in the 50 Best of 2022, in a ceremony held in London. Brazil was represented with two houses: Casa do Porco, in São Paulo, was in 7th position, and Oteque, in Rio de Janeiro, which entered the list for the first time, in 47th.

The São Paulo restaurant specializing in pork and located in the city center was the only Brazilian on last year’s list, reaching the 17th position.

“For Brazil, it is very important to have more representatives on the list. We have a very rich gastronomy that the world needs to know”, said Jefferson Rueda, from A Casa do Porco, on the occasion.

CHECK OUT THE LIST OF THE 50 BEST RESTAURANTS IN THE WORLD BY THE 50 BEST

1 – Geranium (Copenhagen, Denmark)

2 – Central (Lima, Peru)

3 – Enjoy (Barcelona, ​​Spain)

4 – Diverxo (Madrid, Spain)

5 – Pujol (Mexico City)

6 – Asador Extxebari (Achondo, Spain)

7 – The House of the Pig (São Paulo, Brazil)

8 – Lido 84 (Gardone Riviera, Italy)

9 – Quintonil (Mexico City)

10 – Le Calandre (Ruban, Italy)

11 – Maido (Lima, Peru)

12 – Uliassi (Senigalia, Italy)

13 – Steirereck (Vienna, Austria)

14 – Don Julio (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

15 – Reale (Castel di Sangro, Italy)

16 – Elkano (Getaria, Spain)

17 – Nobelhart & Schmutzig (Berlin, Germany)

18 – Alchemist (Copenhagen, Denmark)

19 – Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy)

20 – Den (Tokyo, Japan)

21 – Mugaritz (San Sebastian, Spain)

22 – Septime (Paris, France)

23 – The Jane (Antwerp, Belgium)

24 – The Chairman (Hong Kong, China)

25 – Frantzén (Stockholm, Sweden)

26 – Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin, Germany)

27 – Hof Van Cleve (Kruishoutem, Belgium)

28 – Le Clarence (Paris, France)

29 – San Hubertus (San Cassiano, Italy)

30 – Florilège (Tokyo, Japan)

31 – Arpege (Paris, France)

32 – Mayta (Lima, Peru)

33 – Atomix (New York, USA)

34 – Hisa Franko (Kobarid, Slovenia)

35 – The Clove Club (London, England)

36 – Odette (Singapore)

37 – Fyn (Cape Town, South Africa)

38 – Jordnaer (Copenhagen, Denmark)

39 – Sorn (Bank, Thailand)

40 – Schloss Schauenstein (Fürstenau, Germany)

41 – La Cime (Osaka, Japan)

42 – Quique da Costa (Dénia, Spain)

43 – Boragó (Santiago, Chile)

44 – Le Bernardin (New York, USA)

45 – Narisawa (Tokyo, Japan)

46 – Belcanto (Lisbon, Portugal)

47 – Oteque (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

48 – Leo (Bogotá, Colombia)

49 – Ikoyi (London, England)

50 – SingleThread (Healdsburg, USA)