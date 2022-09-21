cut of R$ 0.30 per liter starts to take effect this Tuesday, 20

Petrobras confirmed last Monday, 19, a new diesel price cut sold at its refineries. the fuel stays BRL 0.30 cheaper for distributors, costing R$ 4.89 per liter.

According to the state-owned company, the 5.78% reduction “follows the evolution of reference prices and is consistent with its pricing practices”.

The fuel sold at service stations to consumers includes a mandatory 20% biodiesel. Considering this fact, the share of diesel A in the final price drops from R$ 4.67, on average, to R$ 4.40 per liter.

The last cut announced by Petrobras was on August 12 (-R$0.22), following another reduction announced on August 5 (-R$0.20). In June, diesel came to cost R$ 5.61 a liter in refineries.

cooking gas

The state-owned company also announced on the 13th a 4.7% increase in the price of LPG, cooking gas. The amount passed on to distributors went from R$4.23 to R$4.03 per kilo, reducing the cost of the 13-kilo bottle to R$52.34.

“This reduction follows the evolution of reference prices and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the market, but without passing on to domestic prices the conjunctural volatility of quotations and the exchange rate. ”, he said in a note.