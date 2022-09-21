CVC Corp CEO explains why he will buy Õner

Disclosure / CVC Corp Leonel Andrade

The expectation of the CEO of CVC Corp, Leonel Andrade, is to complete the purchase of Õner Travel (formerly P2D Travel) before November 20, the deadline for due diligence and bureaucratic procedures. According to Andrade, in an interview with Portal PANROTAS, CVC Corp’s B2B did not keep up with market disruptions and Õner’s platform matched the need to serve digital entrepreneurs. At Õner there are already 70,000 registered, including self-employed tourism professionals and others who had never sold a trip.

According to Leonel Andrade, the management and reputation of Antonoaldo Neves, ex-Azul and Tap, and Jeanine Pires, ex-Embratur, and the team they formed, were decisive in the intention to buy Õner.

The intention is that Õner remains independent, with the same brand, but within the group’s B2B unit, under the command of Rodrigo Sienra. Both Antonoaldo and Jeanine, after the conclusion of the deal, will participate in the Board of Õner, and all 70 employees will be retained.

REPUTATION

“B2B is a gigantic and strategic business for CVC Corp and this investment is one more proof that we want to develop it more and more”, explained Andrade. For Õner, being within the CVC Corp holding will bring more security to customers, in Andrade’s assessment. “We’ve seen big problems with large suppliers not delivering (what they sell) and reputation is increasingly important to the customer. Õner under the umbrella of CVC Corp will bring more confidence,” he analyzed.

For Antonoaldo Neves and Jeanine Pires, being part of CVC Corp accelerates the startup’s growth in portfolio and scope and gives the client more choices.

Leonel Andrade also makes the announcement to CVC franchisees, reassuring stores that the acquisition does not affect their business at all. The franchises continue with exclusive products and the use of the CVC brand, which can only be in CVC’s own stores and online. “If we don’t buy, someone else will. Better then add value to the group. The CVC franchisee will always have its exclusive products and the brand’s differential, top of mind in Brazilian Tourism”, adds the CEO of CVC Corp.

NEW VENDORS

Õner will increase its portfolio of 140 thousand hotels with the agreements of CVC Corp and this, in turn, will reach distributors that currently do not have access to CVC Corp due to high costs and will have increased competitiveness.

According to Antonoaldo Neves, the participation of professionals who had never worked with Tourism proved to be correct, as today 40% of sales come from this group. “Of course, the curve to start selling is longer, from six to eight months, but after it picks up volume, it takes off and builds loyalty with your network of contacts”, he explains.

Leonel Andrade promises more news within CVC Corp’s digital transformation program for the end of the year and, when asked about the company’s new B2B brand, said he is not in a hurry and that he is looking at the investments he has made and is making in the business, such as the acquisition itself announced today.

