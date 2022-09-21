Daniel Adjuto speaks for the first time after leaving CNN Brasil

Daniel Adjuto, former presenter of the program “Live CNN”, today published a video on social networks clarifying the situation of his departure from the cable network and thanking him for the support he has received after this case. Yesterday, in the morning, the journalist was surprised to be informed of his dismissal shortly after arriving on the channel.

Still keeping quiet about the direct reason for this pantry, Adjuto said that “I was also taken by surprise”, but reassured about the impact it had on his career, saying that “it’s okay, I’m at peace”.

“It took me a while to show up, but obviously I had to come here to thank you for so much beautiful message, so much affection, so much love, so much professional and personal recognition as well, since yesterday. I was also taken by surprise, but I want to reassure you all, it’s all well, I’m at peace, I trust God’s plans for me and I’m sure that soon we’ll meet again”, began the journalist in the video he published on his Instagram.

Promising to keep in touch with his audience through social networks, Daniel Adjuto said that he will continue to post a lot on his profiles and that he wants to “respond to each one” – joking that this response may take time because he received many messages. The statement is complete with several thanks for the positive reaction he is receiving.

To finish the video, the presenter told an episode he lived today – when an elderly woman came to him while buying something for her house and said: “You are already missing, at our house, at our lunch”.

“That squeezed my little heart, but I’m sure that soon we’ll see each other, God has things reserved for me, for us”, he concluded.

THE splash, CNN said it will not take a position on the matter. However, according to columnist Fefito, in a text published yesterday, there is suspicion of political motivation in the dismissal.