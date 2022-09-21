Daniel Adjuto speaks for the first time after resigning from CNN Brasil: ‘Caught by surprise’ | TV

Recently, the layoffs made by the CNN Brazil drew attention. Thus, one of the journalists who left the channel, Daniel Deputywas surprised by the repercussion of the event and the amount of positive messages he received from the public, internet users and viewers.

Through his Instagram profile, Daniel Adjuto published a video thanking everyone for their love and consideration. “Hey guys. It took me a while to show up, but obviously I had to come here to thank you for so much beautiful message, so much affection, so much love, so much professional recognition, so much personal too” he began.

Then, he completed the outburst, trying to reassure the audience: “Yes, since yesterday, I was also taken by surprise, but I want to reassure you all, it’s okay, I’m at peace. I trust a lot in God’s plans for me and I’m sure that soon, we’ll meet again”.

Without revealing his plans for the future, Daniel Adjuto seems hopeful and calm. Currently, he promises to give attention to admirers on the internet. “For now, we’ll see each other here on social media, we’ll talk like we always have, right? It’s always been that way in my career before CNN, so I’m staying here with you. I want to answer each one, it will take a little while, because there are a lot of messages, but I want to say that everything is ok, okay? Reassure you”.

The broadcaster’s decision took the public by surprise and made many regret. Daniel Adjuto also reports the meeting with a viewer, who already confesses to missing her when turning on the TV. “And today I went to buy something for my house and then a lady stopped me and said: ‘you’re already missing at our house, at our lunch’”, she said.

Despite being moved, Daniel reinforces that he is sure of the reunion with the public soon. “God has things in store for me, for us. Thank you for everything”, concluded the journalist. In addition to Daniel Adjuto, CNN Brasil also ended its contract with Alisson Negrini.

