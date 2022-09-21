David Miranda’s family says that the candidacy for reelection of the federal deputy will be withdrawn

Parliamentarian, admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), is in serious but stable condition

Pablo Valadares/Chamber of Deputies

David Miranda has been hospitalized in a hospital in the South Zone of Rio for over a month, after experiencing abdominal pain



the federal deputy David Miranda (PDT-RJ) will have the candidacy for reelection withdrawn from the elections 2022. That’s what the politician’s family says. On social networks, this Tuesday, 20, the husband of the parliamentarian, the journalist Glenn Greenwald, explained that the measure was taken for health reasons. The deputy has been hospitalized in a hospital in the South Zone of Rio for over a month, after experiencing abdominal pain. He is even hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Regarding David Miranda’s health, his husband said he is considered serious but stable. Greenwald also commented that the decision to withdraw the candidacy was taken after conversations between family and friends of the congressman. “It is an extremely difficult decision. I have said, since the beginning of his hospitalization, on August 6th, that the only person who should make decisions about David’s candidacy is David. But, unfortunately, this is not our reality. That decision fell on me and I consulted with everyone close to David and there was a consensus that it is the only decision to be made,” he said.