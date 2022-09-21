David Miranda’s husband says he will formalize the withdrawal of the federal deputy’s reelection candidacy | Elections 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

Journalist Glenn Greenwald stated, in a message posted on social media, on Tuesday morning (20), that the family decided to formally withdraw from the candidacy for reelection of federal deputy David Miranda (PDT-RJ) for health reasons.

“It is an extremely difficult decision. I have said, since the beginning of his hospitalization, on August 6th, that the only person who should make decisions about David’s candidacy is David. But, unfortunately, this is not our reality. That decision fell on me and I consulted with everyone close to David and there was a consensus that it’s the only decision to be made,” Greenwald said.

David Miranda was admitted on August 7 to a hospital in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro after experiencing severe abdominal pain, which was diagnosed as a gastrointestinal infection. He also had a series of complications, which made his condition serious.

According to him, David remains hospitalized in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a hospital in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro for six weeks. He has improved significantly over the past seven days, but his condition, according to Glenn, is still serious. He adds that the medical team and family hope for a full recovery.

Glenn Greenwald also said that the decision to withdraw from the candidacy is necessary so that the deputy can focus exclusively on his own recovery. There is still no expectation of high for the deputy.

“I’m a big believer in the campaign that David planned, but he didn’t manage to campaign for a day. So I think it’s very unfair to everybody, to David, to his constituents, the public, to keep this candidacy. Above all, the only priority David has to have is his complete recovery”

Greenwald says he knows that some people may be disappointed, but asks for understanding because, according to him, the only priority should be health and family at this time.

On the day he was admitted, David Miranda recorded a video at the hospital saying that he had been feeling unwell for a few days. The politician planned to participate in the LGBTQIA+ Pride Parade in Niterói, in the Metropolitan Region, and regretted not being able to attend the event.